Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss updates to unified development code

Hannah Grover

Farmington Daily Times

AZTEC — The Farmington Planning and Zoning Commission is discussing unified development code updates, which include changes to the sign code as well as changes to the city’s code dealing with the keeping of fowl such as chickens.

The city is in the process of reworking its unified development code, which was last updated in 2007, according to an email from city spokeswoman Georgette Allen. The UDC is a regulatory document for development inside the city.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will review the draft changes during its 3 p.m. Dec. 10 meeting, which takes place via Zoom.

People wishing to attend or submit comments can contact Beth Escobar, the project manager, by calling 505-599-1285 or emailing bescobar@fmtn.org for the login information.

The draft changes can be seen in the document available at fmtn.org.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e