Road closure: A short section of County Road 2900 will be closed Dec. 8

AZTEC — People who use County Road 2900 will have to find a different route for a day or two starting Dec. 8.

The San Juan County Public Works Department is replacing the Stacey Ditch south crossing, according to county spokesman Devin Neeley.

County Road 2900 runs from Aztec Ruins to Cedar Hill, where it intersects with U.S. Highway 550 across from the old Cedar Hill school house.

The work will require a short section of road to be closed around the entrance to Sutherland Farms, which means through traffic will need to find a different route. This could mean taking U.S. Highway 550 to access areas on the northern section of County Road 2900.

Ruins Road in Aztec can be used to access areas along County Road 2900 southwest of Sutherland Farms.

In an email, Neeley said the construction should only last a day or two and the county hopes it is only a minor inconvenience.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

