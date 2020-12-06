Meetings: Farmington considers agreement to take ownership of Totah Theater from county

AZTEC — Farmington and San Juan County are working out an agreement to transfer the Totah Theater from the county to the city.

San Juan County used a portion of the $1.5 million in capital outlay funding it received during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions to purchase the Totah Theater in downtown Farmington. This building is intended to assist film makers and to train people wanting to work in the film industry.

The county plans to transfer the building to the City of Farmington once improvements have been made, including upgrades to bring the theater into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city will reimburse the county for improvements.

The City Council is set to discuss an agreement for the transfer of the theater. If approved, the city would pay $275,000 to the county by Sept. 1, the anticipated closing date. At that point, the county would transfer the building to the city.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by contacting ajones@fmtn.org or calling 505-599-1101.

The City Council will also hear an update on drought conditions.

Other meetings

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets for a work session at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 8 followed by a regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. that same day. Links to the Zoom meetings can be found on the district website, district.fms.k12.nm.us.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 for a work session followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. A link will be posted on the school district website, www.bsin.k12.nm.us.

The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube. Agenda topics include a funding request by ECHO Preschool.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

