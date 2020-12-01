Some Farmington facilities will reopen with 'red level' restrictions

FARMINGTON — As New Mexico moves into “red to green” tiered county-by-county COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Farmington announced it will reopen some of the facilities that were closed under shelter-in-place mandates that went into effect in November.

The facilities will operate with “red level” restrictions, according to a city of Farmington press release. This includes limiting occupancy at the facilities.

The following facilities will reopen on Dec. 2:

Civitan and Piñon Hills Golf Course

The Farmington Aquatic Center for lap swimming only

Lion’s Pool

Farmington Recreation Center

Tennis courts

The Farmington Museum at Gateway Park will reopen on Dec. 3 and the Farmington Public Library reopens Dec. 5.

The following facilities remain closed:

Farmington Civic Center

Museum of Navajo Art & Culture

E3 Children’s Museum

Riverside Nature Center

Sycamore Park Community Center

Bonnie Dallas Senior Center facility and regular programming

Meals on Wheels will continue and congregate meals are served to-go at Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in a drive-thru process. The Farmington Indian Center is also taking orders for meals that can be picked up. People wishing to order a meal from the Farmington Indian Center should call 505-599-1524.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter remains open by appointment only.

The Farmington Electric Utility System lobby and drive-thru window at 101 N. Browning Parkway are open.

