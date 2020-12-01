SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Some Farmington facilities will reopen with 'red level' restrictions

Hannah Grover
Farmington Daily Times
Athlete Nick Sylvester putts Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, during the Four Corners Invitational at the Pinon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. The course is among public facilities the City of Farmington will reopen on Dec. 2 with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

FARMINGTON — As New Mexico moves into “red to green” tiered county-by-county COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Farmington announced it will reopen some of the facilities that were closed under shelter-in-place mandates that went into effect in November. 

The facilities will operate with “red level” restrictions, according to a city of Farmington press release. This includes limiting occupancy at the facilities.

The following facilities will reopen on Dec. 2:

  • Civitan and Piñon Hills Golf Course
  • The Farmington Aquatic Center for lap swimming only
  • Lion’s Pool
  • Farmington Recreation Center
  • Tennis courts

The Farmington Museum at Gateway Park will reopen on Dec. 3 and the Farmington Public Library reopens Dec. 5.

The following facilities remain closed:

  • Farmington Civic Center
  • Museum of Navajo Art & Culture
  • E3 Children’s Museum
  • Riverside Nature Center
  • Sycamore Park Community Center
  • Bonnie Dallas Senior Center facility and regular programming

Meals on Wheels will continue and congregate meals are served to-go at Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in a drive-thru process. The Farmington Indian Center is also taking orders for meals that can be picked up. People wishing to order a meal from the Farmington Indian Center should call 505-599-1524.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter remains open by appointment only.

The Farmington Electric Utility System lobby and drive-thru window at 101 N. Browning Parkway are open.

