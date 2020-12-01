Some Farmington facilities will reopen with 'red level' restrictions
FARMINGTON — As New Mexico moves into “red to green” tiered county-by-county COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Farmington announced it will reopen some of the facilities that were closed under shelter-in-place mandates that went into effect in November.
The facilities will operate with “red level” restrictions, according to a city of Farmington press release. This includes limiting occupancy at the facilities.
The following facilities will reopen on Dec. 2:
- Civitan and Piñon Hills Golf Course
- The Farmington Aquatic Center for lap swimming only
- Lion’s Pool
- Farmington Recreation Center
- Tennis courts
The Farmington Museum at Gateway Park will reopen on Dec. 3 and the Farmington Public Library reopens Dec. 5.
The following facilities remain closed:
- Farmington Civic Center
- Museum of Navajo Art & Culture
- E3 Children’s Museum
- Riverside Nature Center
- Sycamore Park Community Center
- Bonnie Dallas Senior Center facility and regular programming
Meals on Wheels will continue and congregate meals are served to-go at Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in a drive-thru process. The Farmington Indian Center is also taking orders for meals that can be picked up. People wishing to order a meal from the Farmington Indian Center should call 505-599-1524.
The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter remains open by appointment only.
The Farmington Electric Utility System lobby and drive-thru window at 101 N. Browning Parkway are open.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e