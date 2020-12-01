COVID-19: Updates on case numbers and restrictions in San Juan County and Navajo Nation

Farmington Daily Times

November saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico since the pandemic began and the state entered December with a new tiered system of restrictions for business operations and gatherings.

The “red to green” tiered county-by-county risk system for reopening had a start date of Dec. 2. Counties can move between tiers based on the positivity and spread rates within their boundaries. This would allow less restrictive measures in areas with lower amounts of COVID-19 spread.

"Basically the whole state is red," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a Nov. 30 press conference that provided details on the tiered system.

Los Alamos County was the sole county not in the red tier at the start of December. No county was in the green tier.

The state Health Department maintains an official map displaying each county’s level on its COVID-19 webpage. Red signifies very high risk where average daily cases are 8 or more per 100,000 and test positivity is 5% or greater. Yellow is high risk and green is medium risk.

The map is updated every other week to capture an average over time that more accurately conveys the spread rate, officials said.

San Juan County's test positivity rate was more than 14% at the end of November.

Updates from November can be found here.

A list of testing sites the New Mexico Department of Health is hosting in San Juan County can be found at sanjuanregional.com/coronavirus/testing-locations.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/covid-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Tuesday, Dec. 1

8 p.m.: The Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, including several Northern Agency chapters in San Juan County.

Based on information collected from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26, the health department named Hogback, Naschitti, Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Sanostee, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Two Grey Hills and Upper Fruitland on the list released today.

The update comes has the health department reported 104 new cases and three more deaths related to the disease. There are now 16,711 cases, including 12 previously unannounced cases, and the death toll is 656.

Health agencies shifted reporting the number of cases in each county that comprises tribal land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to reporting cases in the eight service units under the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Cases by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,400

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,833

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 1,730

Gallup Service Unit: 2,724

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,734

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,583

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,688

Winslow Service Unit: 998

*21 residences with COVID-19 cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit.

The latest tallies were released by the Office of the President and Vice President and it included reports that 9,425 people have recovered while 160,369 tests have been administered.

4:10 p.m.: Nearly 100,000 New Mexicans have tested positive for the coronavirus since it was first detected in the state in March. As of Dec. 1, the New Mexico Department of Health reported that 99,419 New Mexicans have had COVID-19. That includes 2,330 people who tested positive on Dec. 1.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, 1,589 have died including 21 new deaths reported on Dec. 1. Two of the new fatalities were San Juan County residents, including a 20-year-old man who had underlying medical conditions and a man in his 80s who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

There are 909 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The following counties had more than 100 new positive COVID-19 tests:

Bernalillo County: 895 new cases

Dona Ana County: 198 new cases

Sandoval County: 178 new cases

San Juan County: 105 new cases

Santa Fe County: 181 new cases

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 27,678

Catron County: 37

Chaves County: 4,844

Cibola County: 1,692

Colfax County: 246

Curry County: 3,243

De Baca County: 44

Doña Ana County: 13,684

Eddy County: 3,029

Grant County: 513

Guadalupe County: 139

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 187

Lea County: 4,399

Lincoln County: 790

Los Alamos County: 155

Luna County: 1,976

McKinley County: 7,225

Mora County: 36

Otero County: 1,493

Quay County: 254

Rio Arriba County: 1,364

Roosevelt County: 1,015

Sandoval County: 5,394

San Juan County: 6,155

San Miguel County: 439

Santa Fe County: 5,341

Sierra County: 345

Socorro County: 640

Taos County: 851

Torrance County: 324

Union County: 113

Valencia County: 3,132

The New Mexico Department of Health is also reporting the following number of people held by federal agencies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Additionally, health officials say the following number of people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 205

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 89

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 112

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 62

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 2

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e