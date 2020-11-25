'We just didn't see a way to do it.' River Reach Foundation cancels RiverGlo

FARMINGTON — Luminarias lighting the path along the river in Berg Park is a Farmington tradition that attracts a crowd each year, but this annual celebration is among the events that has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just didn’t see a way to do it with the restrictions,” said Karen Lupton, the president of the River Reach Foundation, which organizes the RiverGlo event each year.

Those restrictions include a prohibition on mass gatherings, which is defined as more than five people.

RiverGlo traditionally occurs the first weekend of December and includes carolers, a live nativity and hot chocolate as well as pictures with Santa Claus.

This is not the first River Reach Foundation event that has been cancelled, and that has hurt fundraising efforts. The nonprofit was forced to cancel its Memorial Day weekend RiverFest this year.

“It’s been a challenge this year for us,” Lupton said.

Lupton said as restrictions ease and the COVID-19 pandemic gets under control, the nonprofit hopes to start having some small events by the river.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

