Festival of Trees will still happen this year, but the start date has been changed

FARMINGTON — The annual Festival of Trees will look a bit different this year, but Presbyterian Medical Services is still planning its large holiday fundraiser.

The annual event was originally set to begin Nov. 28, but that conflicts with state public health orders that include a shelter-in-place order. Because of that, the event has been pushed to Dec. 1 through Dec. 6.

That is not the only change that Festival of Trees enthusiasts will notice this year. The entire format will be different, according to Carrie Weidmeyer-Olson, a marketing and community relations specialist for Presbyterian Medical Services, which sponsors the event. This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict events and gatherings.

“Since it is not possible to hold our traditional Festival of Trees event, we have reimagined things to offer a safe and magical event for the entire community to enjoy!” she wrote in an email to The Daily Times.

Instead of displaying the trees and wreaths inside the Farmington Civic Center, the Festival of Trees this year will showcase the newly renovated downtown by placing the trees and wreaths inside business windowfronts.

“You will be able to see the displays (and enter to win one!) while supporting small, local businesses and organizations,” Weidmeyer-Olson said. “This year you may also experience the trees, wreaths and centerpieces from the comfort of your own home via our virtual platform.”

Raffle tickets are 50 cents and can be purchased at pmsfestivaloftrees.com.

The family favorite Teddy Bear Storytime will be on Dec. 3.

“This year we have re-created this magical event. Farmington’s own Mayor (Nate) Duckett and surprise special guests will be telling the story of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,'” Weidmeyer-Olson said.

The event will be livestreamed at noon on the PMS Festival of Trees Facebook page as well as on the website.

The tickets for the Teddy Bear Storytime are $5 and can be purchased at pmsfestivaloftrees.com. The purchase includes a handmade teddy bear and a book, which can be picked up at 608 Reilly Ave. Only 200 tickets will be sold and the tickets sales started Nov. 23.

At the end of the festival, a livestreamed drawing at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 will announce the winners of the raffle for a tree. People can watch it on Facebook or the website.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

