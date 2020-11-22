Meetings roundup: Aztec to choose interim city manager as Mueller retires from role

AZTEC —The Aztec City Commission is scheduled to select an interim city manager when it meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 24. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

The City Commission will go into closed session to discuss potential interim city managers and then emerge and vote on appointing someone to fill the role.

City Manager Steve Mueller is retiring, leaving the position open. The city will contract with a recruiting firm to help find candidates to be the next city manager. The contract with the recruiting firm is also on the agenda for approval on Nov. 24. It will be voted on along with other items from the consent agenda and will not be discussed unless requested.

Mueller has been the city manager since 2018 and previously worked for the city as the parks and general services director.

Other agenda topics include the Aztec Sparkles holiday lighting contest. Residents and businesses compete for utility credit during the annual event.

People without access to the internet or those wishing to make a public comment can call in at 1-877-568-4106 and use the access code 665-339-837

Other meetings

The Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 23. It can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The New Mexico Legislature convenes on Nov. 24 for a special session to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

