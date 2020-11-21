'It's within every single basin.' Drought conditions continue to worsen in New Mexico

AZTEC — State Engineer John D’Antonio, who also serves as secretary of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission, says the worsening drought conditions could lead to an executive order from the governor’s office declaring a state of drought emergency.

D’Antonio discussed the drought during the secretary's report to the Interstate Stream Commission on Nov. 19.

He said, “100% of the state is in severe drought,” adding that close to 70% of the state is in an extreme drought category.

Read more:Water lease agreement could help fish and help meet Colorado River Compact requirements

A year ago, only 10% of the state was classified as being in a severe drought and no part of the state had extreme drought.

“It’s gradually worsening,” he said. “It’s all over the state. It’s within every single basin in the State of New Mexico.”

And D’Antonio is anticipating the drought will continue.

“With the La Nina flow pattern that’s predicted or forecasted, we should see a continued drier than average conditions in New Mexico,” he said.

Several counties have already declared a state of drought emergency, D’Antonio said.

More:New Mexico State Land Office cracking down state land misuse by oil and gas, others

Meanwhile, Farmington has asked residents to voluntarily cut back their water consumption due to concerns that there could be water shortages in the summer.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e