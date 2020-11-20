Bloomfield reclaims Mr. Potato Head trophy during competition to collect food donations

AZTEC — For the second consecutive year, the City of Bloomfield defeated San Juan County and the other cities in a competition to see which entity could collect the most food per employee to donate to ECHO Food Bank.

The competition netted 11,268.5 pounds of food, which will be distributed to families in San Juan County who need assistance, according to a press release from San Juan County.

The food was delivered to the food bank and weighed.

Bloomfield collected 26.46 pounds of food per employee.

The annual competition is the largest food drive benefiting ECHO and has been happening for the past 11 years, the press release states.

The food bank accepts donations throughout the year and some of the items it needs include soups, stews, ravioli, SpaghettiOs, items that are complete meals/main dishes and canned meats and holiday meal items.

Donations can be dropped off at 401 S. Commercial Ave. in Farmington and more information can be found at Echoinc.org.

The results of the competition are as follows:

City of Aztec: 520 pounds collected or 6.34 pounds per employee. Aztec has 82 employees

