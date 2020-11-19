Here's how to apply to be the next San Juan County probate judge

AZTEC — San Juan County is looking for a new probate judge following the resignation of Stacey Biel, who was elected to serve as magistrate judge.

The County Commission will choose a new judge on Dec. 15 and is accepting applications through 6 p.m. Dec. 11. A full list of requirements can be found at SJCounty.net.

Candidates must be San Juan County residents who are registered to vote. The application should include information about qualifications and relevant experience, according to a press release.

The letters of interest and required materials may be submitted through the following methods:

Email to mstark@sjcounty.net

Mail to County Executive Office, 100 S. Oliver Dr., Aztec NM 87410

Biel was sworn in this week by Chief Judge of the Eleventh Judicial District and Magistrate Courts Karen Townsend during a private investiture ceremony at the Aztec Magistrate Court. The event was attended virtually by family and friends, court personnel, and local attorneys.

Biel, who was elected to Magistrate Judge, Division 6, in the Nov. 3 elections, had served as San Juan County Probate Judge since 2018.

Biel had also served as Judge Pro Tempore for the Farmington Municipal Court from 2016-2019 and as a Magistrate Court Judge from 2005 through 2010, according to a release from the courts.

