Shelter in place: These Farmington, San Juan County facilities are closing to the public

AZTEC — San Juan County and the City of Farmington announced that they will be closing many facilities starting on Nov. 16, in compliance with the public health order issued Nov. 13.

The public health order reinstated a shelter-in-place directive that closes non-essential businesses and limits the number of people who can be in essential businesses. The new order lasts through Nov. 30.

Shortly after the governor announced the new public health order, the county and Farmington released a list of facilities that will close. These facilities include:

Farmington Public Library

Farmington Museum

Farmington Recreation Center

All tennis courts

Golf courses

Farmington Aquatic Center

Lions Pool

McGee Park

Essential county services will remain open and many departments are offering services over the phone or online. The county encourages anyone with questions to call 505-334-9481 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Online services can be found at SJCounty.net.

People who need to pay property tax can do so online at SJCounty.net/PayMyTax or by using the drop box that is located on the east end of the San Juan County Administration Building at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is open by appointment only and drive-through meals will continue at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center and the Farmington Indian Center.

The Farmington Electric Utility System lobbies and drive-through windows remain open and people who are not able to make payments can call 505-599-1353 to make arrangements.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

