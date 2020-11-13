Flu shots available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at McGee Park

AZTEC — People who need a flu shot can get the vaccine for free from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 at McGee Park, 41 Road 5568.

The clinic will take place in the riding arena and signs will direct people to the correct location.

Those wishing to attend should register at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org.

The clinic, which is a New Mexico Department of Health event, is available for anyone older than 6 months and people should wear clothing that allows easy access to upper arms.

For more information, contact San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e