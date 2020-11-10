Where to get coronavirus testing in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY — There are two COVID-19 testing sites, and one mobile site, in San Juan County where any resident can obtain a free test.

The following list includes federal, state and privately sponsored locations. Some locations may require a scheduled appointment.

Farmington Community Health Center (Presbyterian Medical Services)

1001 W. Broadway Suite. E, Farmington

Types: Call for appointment, drive-thru

24/7

Contact Info: 505-327-4796

Farmington Public Health Office (New Mexico Department of Health)

355 S. Miller, Farmington

Types: Drive-thru

Monday 3:30–5 p.m. (San Juan College 8–9:30 a.m. and afternoon); Wednesday 8-9:30 a.m. (San Juan College); Friday 8-9:30 a.m. (San Juan College); Saturday 9–10 a.m.

Contact Info: 505-327-4461

Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (mobile testing)

Types: Call for appointment

24/7

Contact Info: Text or call 575-622-5600

Leah Romero is a fellow with the New Mexico Local News Fund and can be reached at lromero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.