Meetings roundup: Solar energy takes the spotlight on agendas this week

AZTEC — Renewable energy is in the spotlight this week as multiple governmental entities have topics related to solar on their agendas.

Photosol USA is hoping to build several solar arrays in San Juan County and, on Nov. 10, the company’s CEO Josh Case will present information to the San Juan County Commission about one of these projects called the Four Corners Solar Project.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and the meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

Case’s presentation is the first item of new business on the packed agenda. Later in the meeting, the commission will discuss requests that it will make for the 2021 New Mexico legislative session that starts in January as well as requests to the federal delegation. At the end of the meeting, the commission could appoint a new probate judge.

Meanwhile, the Aztec City Commission may choose to decrease the base charge solar customers pay to align with the rate customers who do not have solar panels pay for electricity.

The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and the meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

The Water and Natural Resources Committee will also discuss solar. The legislative interim committee meets on Nov. 9 and community solar is one of the topics on its agenda. Other topics include climate change and decarbonization projects. This meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

Other meetings

The Farmington City Council could choose to send a letter opposing changes to sovereign immunity under the Tort Claims Act. These changes have been discussed by the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, but Farmington’s draft letter argues that they will not increase police accountability and could increase the costs to the city and police department. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

The Economic and Rural Development Committee meets on Nov. 10 and agenda topics include liquor license reform, cannabis and ideas for growing back the economy. The meeting will be livestreamed on nmlegis.gov.

There will be a panel on child well-being during the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Nov. 12. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14. A link to view the meeting can be found on the district website.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education has a 5 p.m. Nov. 10 work session followed by a 6 p.m. meeting. A link to watch the discussions will be posted on the district website.

The Farmington Public Utility Commission meets at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1160 or emailing amckinley@fmtn.org.

The Farmington Electric Code Advisory Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1304 or emailing vbillie@fmtn.org.

The City of Farmington Airport Advisory Committee meets at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1394 or emailing jcarman@fmtn.org.

