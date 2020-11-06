NMED reaches settlement agreement with CCI San Juan in San Juan River Gas Plant emissions

AZTEC — A company that operates a gas plant in the Kirtland area has agreed to pay $950,000 for allegedly violating emissions laws, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

According to the settlement agreement, CCI San Juan LLC emitted more pollutants than permitted from the San Juan River Gas Plant, about seven miles west of Farmington, between October 2016 and November 2018.

NMED states that more than 1.6 million pounds of pollutants were released from the facility, including hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.

The $950,000 penalty the company will pay will go into the state’s general fund.

“The Environment Department is 100% committed to holding polluters accountable,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. “We will vigorously pursue civil enforcement to the maximum extent the law allows.”

In the press release, NMED stated that excess emissions can impact both public health and the environment, including causing ground-level ozone also known as smog.

The settlement does not mean that CCI San Juan LLC has admitted that it violated emissions levels and the company has taken steps to resolve the issues that led to the alleged violations.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e