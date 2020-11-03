Teresa Leger Fernandez will be the first woman to represent Congressional District 3

AZTEC — Teresa Leger Fernandez woke to what she described as a beautiful sunrise and a good omen on Election Day, but the Democratic Party's candidate for Congressional District 3 knew that she still had work in front of her.

After 18 months of campaigning, Nov. 3 was the day that would show if her efforts paid off. She spent the day calling voters and waved to voters as they headed out to cast their ballots.

That hard work paid off in the end and Leger Fernandez made history with her victory.

"It was so emotional to actually realize that I am going to be going to Congress," she said during a virtual Democratic Party watch party.

The first-time politician faced Republican Party candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer who works in the oil and natural gas industry. The two candidates both hoped to be the first woman elected to the seat that is currently held by Rep. Ben Ray Luján. Luján chose to seek election to the U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall.

The Congressional District 3 tends to lean toward the left and Republicans have only held the seat once in the past.

As polls closed and results began to come in, Leger Fernandez took the lead in the race. Shortly after 8 p.m., she held a lead with 55,533 votes compared to Johnson's 47,142. That lead only widened as the evening progressed.

Leger Fernandez said if she is elected she will represent all northern New Mexico residents. She described a vote as a show of trust and she said she will work to win the trust of those who did not vote for her.

"We must honor every single voter in every single community," she said while speaking with The Daily Times prior to polls closing. "It's a very diverse community and a very diverse district. It's a beautiful district. I love this district."

She added that she has lived, spent time in or has family in much of the district.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

