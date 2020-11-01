Meetings roundup: Fire chief will update Community Relations panel on homeless population

AZTEC — As the COVID-19 pandemic spread through congregate living facilities and concerns emerged about the population served by the Sobering Center, Farmington and San Juan County came together to partner with a local business to provide a place for people to quarantine who might not otherwise have a place to go.

This included homeless people and Sobering Center clientele.

Farmington Fire Chief David Burke will give an update to the Community Relations Commission at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom about the homeless population in Farmington and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A link to the Zoom meeting is available at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter, however people wishing to tune in should contact the CRC secretary at 505-599-1379 or joliver@fmtn.org to obtain a meeting passcode.

Other meetings

The San Juan College Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 via Zoom. Discussion topics include student reengagement and debt deferral. A link can be found on the agenda posted on the board website.

The Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 and a link to view the meeting is available on the agenda at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter. Participants may also call 872-240-3212 and use the access code 301-901-621.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will hear a presentation about grid modernization during the 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4 meeting. A link to view the meeting will be posted on nmprc.state.nm.us.

The San Juan Water Commission meets at 1 p.m. Nov. 4. Topics include demand management activities in the upper basin of the Colorado River, which includes northwest New Mexico. A link to the meeting is available on the agenda posted at sjwc.org. Participants may also call 401-646-0694 and use the pin 857356636# to join the meeting.

The Legislative Education Study Committee meets Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. Agenda topics include school-based health clinics and reentry efforts. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

