San Juan Regional Medical Center provided free flu shots during drive-thru clinic

FARMINGTON — Hundreds of community members protected themselves against influenza on Halloween by attending a free flu shot clinic offered by San Juan Regional Medical Center.

A line had formed for the drive-thru clinic even before the 9 a.m. start and the clinic opened earlier than scheduled to accommodate the people waiting in line.

"We're dedicated to creating health and wellness in the community," said Roberta Rogers, the marketing manager for San Juan Regional Medical Center.

This year health officials say it is more important to get the flu vaccine because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is already placing a strain on availability of hospital beds in parts of the country.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, most drug store chains offer flu shots as do primary care physicians and urgent care facilities.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

