Farmington applies for Park Golf project, which would make the sport easily accessible

AZTEC — The City of Farmington could be getting a small, three-hole golf course to make the sport accessible to anyone in the community.

The Farmington City Council approved moving forward with an application process in conjunction with First Tee of San Juan County to be one of the two pilot projects Park Golf is launching. If awarded, a three-hole artificial turf course will be installed at Sycamore Park Community Center.

The council heard a presentation about the project and voted unanimously in favor of it during the Oct. 27 meeting that can be viewed at fmtn.org.

The community center would allow people to check out the equipment, including modified golf clubs and limited-flight balls. The public would be able to use the facility for free.

The organization Park Golf would build the course and pay for maintenance. It would also provide equipment and train staff.

Park Golf approached First Tee of San Juan County and invited the non-profit to apply for the project. First Tee was one of 15 entities invited to apply for the project. If awarded, Farmington would be one of two pilot projects in the United States.

Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Shaña Reeves said Sycamore Park already has staff that checks out equipment and monitors the grounds. Because of that, the city would not need to hire any additional staff.

The course would be located just south of a pump track for bicycles that is being developed. Reeves said it is undeveloped land that the city does not currently have plans for. Additionally, she said it would tie in well with the pump track.

