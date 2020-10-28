Aztec commissioners will serve a shortened term, election planned for November 2021

AZTEC — The City of Aztec will have its next municipal election in November 2021 and the people elected then will take office in January of 2022.

This means all five current commissioners will shorten their terms by three months. Originally, the municipal election was planned for March of 2022.

Commissioner Rosalyn Fry, who serves as mayor pro-tem on the commission, said the body voted unanimously to opt-in to the Local Election Act, meaning moving the election to November, and to shorten the terms rather than extending the terms.

She explained that the commissioners felt decreasing the length of time was more in line with what they were elected to do. The commission had the choice of a November 2021 election or a November 2023 election.

Having the election in November along with the other non-partisan elections, including school board, will save the city money and reduce the amount of work for the city clerk.

By moving the election to November, it will be conducted by the county clerk in conjunction with the other non-partisan elections and a single ballot will include the city elections as well as other elections.

There will be three commissioners up for election next year, including Fry. Mayor Victor Snover and Commissioner Mark Lewis are the other commissioners whose seats will be up.

Fry said she has not decided if she will seek another term.

Commissioners Austin Randall and Michael Padilla Sr., who were elected this spring, will be up for election in November of 2023 should they choose to seek another term.

The City Commission voted to opt into the Local Election Act during the Oct. 27 meeting, which was supposed to be livestreamed on YouTube, according to the agenda and city website. However, the video was not available on the city’s YouTube channel.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

