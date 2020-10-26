Four Corners governments still accepting small business continuity grant applications

AZTEC — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact businesses, local governments are still accepting applications for small business continuity grants as well as business redesign grants.

This funding is available as reimbursement for expenses. The business continuity grant covers fixed expenses, such as employee payroll, rent, mortgage, insurance and utilities.

Meanwhile, the business redesign grants are intended to assist businesses with changes needed to limit or prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This includes plexiglass barriers or personal protective equipment.

The grants are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — better known as the CARES Act — funding provided to the state and then distributed to the local governments, and all four municipalities as well as San Juan County say they still have funds available to distribute.

The city of Aztec, which is the only entity that briefly closed the applications process, opened the second wave of applications on Oct. 26. This wave continues through Nov. 30. Farmington, Bloomfield, San Juan County and Kirtland representatives said that they chose to keep the application process open. Bloomfield initially planned to close the application process in September, but chose to extend it and is still accepting applications.

The amount businesses are eligible to receive depends on the number of employees. Businesses with up to 10 employees are eligible for $5,000. Businesses with between 10 and 50 employees are eligible for $10,000.

Businesses that have applied and been awarded funds include 550 Brewing Company, Lil Aztec Flower Shop, Three Rivers Eatery and Brewhouse, Animas Environmental Services, Apache Queen Laundry, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Casa Montessori, Namaste House Assisted Living and Sacred Rebel Yoga.

How to apply

Aztec

Submit an application online at aztecnm.gov. For questions, contact caresgrant@aztecnm.gov.

Bloomfield

Email applications to caresact@bloomfieldnm.gov or deliver them to Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St. Application dropped off at Bloomfield City Hall should be signed and date stamped by an authorized Bloomfield employee.

Farmington

Submit an application online at fmtn.org. For questions, contact cylopez@fmtn.org or call 505-599-1536.

Kirtland

Apply online at kirtlandnm.org. For questions, call 505-598-4160 or email town@kirtlandnm.org.

San Juan County

Apply online at SJCounty.net/BizGrant. For questions, call 505-334-4271 or email BizGrant@sjcounty.net.

