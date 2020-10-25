Planning to vote on Nov. 3? Here's a list of the 33 voting convenience centers in San Juan County

AZTEC — San Juan County voters will have 33 polling locations to choose from on Nov. 3 when the polls open at 7 a.m. These polling locations are scattered throughout the county.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and anyone in line by that time will have the chance to vote.

While the deadline to register to vote was Oct. 6, same-day registration is available through Oct. 31 at the San Juan County Clerk's Office, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The following locations are places where people can cast ballots on Nov. 3:

Aztec Masonic Lodge: 1020 NE Aztec Blvd.

Cedar Hill Fire Station: 4 Road 2343

San Juan County Fire Operations Center: 209 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec

Blanco Fire Station: 7372 U.S. Highway 64

Bloomfield City Hall: 915 N. First St.

Bloomfield Cultural Center: 333 S. First St.

Farmington City Hall: 800 Municipal Drive

Farmington Civic Center: 200 W. Arrington St.

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park: 3041 E. Main St.

Farmington Public Library: 2101 Farmington Ave.

McGee Park: 41 Road 5568 in Farmington

Piñon Hills Community Church – 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington

Piñon Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church: 5001 Foothills Dr. in Farmington

Sycamore Park Community Center: 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington

Flora Vista Fire Station: 2 Road 3275,

Brooks/Isham Performing Arts Center: 583 Road 6100 in Kirtland

Kirtland Youth Association: 39 Road 6500

La Plata Community Center: 1438 NM Highway 170

CCSD Business Office: In the Old Shiprock High School A-Gym south of U.S. Highway 64

Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center: West of Shiprock High School on U.S. Highway 64

Beclabito Chapter Facilities: Road 9065, west of Shiprock on U.S. Highway 64

Crystal Chapter Facilities: A third of a mile north on Navajo Route 12 from the junction with Navajo Route 134

Gadii’ ahi Chapter Facilities: 11 miles northwest of Shiprock on Road 9100

Huerfano Chapter Facilities: 536 Road 7150

Lake Valley School: NM Highway 371 on Road 7750

Nageezi Chapter Facilities: 11553 NM Highway 550

Naschitti Chapter Facilities: Mile marker 42 on U. S. Highway 491

Nenahnezad Chapter Facilities: between Road 6675 and N36 Fruitland

Newcomb Fire Station: Mile marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491

Sheep Springs Chapter Facilities: A quarter mile west of Sheep Springs Store

Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham) Chapter Facilities: 12 miles east of U.S. Highway 491 on Navajo Route 5 and half a mile south on Navajo Route 5080

Tse alnaozt’I’l (Sanostee) Chapter Facilities: Nine miles west of U.S. Highway 491 on Indian Service Route 34

Two Grey Hills Chapter Facilities: Three miles south of the junction of Navajo Route 19 and Navajo Route 5000

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

