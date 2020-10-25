Meetings roundup: Aztec City Commission could vote to change date of municipal elections

AZTEC — The Aztec City Commission may choose to shorten or lengthen the amount of time the current commissioners stay in office as the city looks to save money by possibly opting in to the Local Election Act.

Opting into the act would mean the municipal election would be held in November of odd-numbered years in conjunction with other non-partisan races such as the school board elections. This could either shorten the terms of the current commissioners by several months or extend the terms for more than a year.

The new term for the commissioners would begin in January following the election.

Farmington previously opted in to the Local Election Act and chose to extend the terms of current elected officials, which is why there was not a municipal election in March for the City of Farmington while other municipalities in the area conducted their elections.

Not opting-in to the Local Election Act means the city must foot the bill for the election. The March municipal election cost the City of Aztec more than $15,000.

The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and the meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.

Farmington City Council will discuss park golf

The Farmington City Council will hear a presentation about a proposed park golf, which would allow people to play a short three-hole game of golf at a park like Sycamore Park for free, thus increasing the accessibility of the sport.

The City Council will also discuss a proposal for offering broadband internet to utility customers.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. People wishing to participate in the meeting can call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935#.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. A link is available on the district website.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28. A link to the livestream will be posted on the website nmprc.state.nm.us on the day of the meeting.

The New Mexico Legislature's interim Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee meets Oct. 26 and the livestream can be viewed at nmlegis.gov. Agenda topics include implementing the Energy Transition Act.

The legislature's Military and Veterans' Affairs Committee meets Oct. 27. Agenda topics include building healthy military communities. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The Legislative Finance Committee meets Oct. 28. Agenda topics include students returning to school and making up for lost learning time. The committee will also discuss proposed methane reduction rules. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

