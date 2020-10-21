Election 2020: San Juan County Clerk says 25% of registered voters have cast their ballots

AZTEC — San Juan County Clerk Tanya Shelby said that by the end of the day on Oct. 20, a quarter of registered county voters had cast their ballots.

Early voting began Oct. 6 and absentee ballots began being mailed out that same day.

During a San Juan County Commission meeting that can be viewed on YouTube, Shelby said the turnout has been unusually high.

“We’ve had voters who have waited in line for over an hour to vote,” she said.

While the lines are shorter following the opening of the alternate voting sites on Oct. 17, Shelby said all of the locations have been busy.

“We’ve never had lines like this in San Juan County,” Shelby said.

Since Oct. 6, 13,374 people have voted early. About half of those people cast their ballots at the clerk’s office. Shelby said 6,857 people voted there as of the evening of Oct. 20.

Alternative voting locations have seen the following number of ballots cast:

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park: 2,551

Farmington Public Library: 1,651

Bloomfield Cultural Center: 1,126

Central Consolidated School District business office in Shiprock: 893

Newcomb Fire Station: 296

Shelby said about half of the more than 11,000 absentee ballots that her office has sent out have been completed and returned.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.