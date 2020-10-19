Facing a backlog, Farmington animal shelter will resume spay and neuter services

AZTEC — Farmington Regional Animal Shelter will resume its low-cost spay and neuter clinic starting Oct. 20 after suspending the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter is starting with the hundreds of surgeries that it had planned prior to the pandemic and will perform 20 surgeries a day. It has a backlog of more than 200 surgeries to address.

According to a press release, appointments that were booked before the pandemic will be honored, but new ones will likely not be available until 2021.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state of New Mexico, the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter informed pet owners who were seeking a reduced-price spay and neuter that their appointment would be postponed indefinitely.

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter Foundation has provided funding for spay and neuter procedures through the end of June 2021.

For more information about the program and when it will start accepting new applications for spay or neuter procedures, visit fmtn.org/AnimalShelter or follow the shelter on Facebook @FarmingtonAnimalServices or Instagram @FarmingtonAnimalShelter.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

