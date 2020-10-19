Want to advise the BLM on public land use? The agency is seeking advisory council nominees

AZTEC — The Bureau of Land Management is asking for nominations for four positions on the Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Council. The RAC advises the BLM on public land topics the Farmington District and Rio Puerco Field Office.

The council consists of 12 members with expertise in natural resource issues. These can include conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, government officials at the state and local level, tribal officials and academics.

Interested people can nominate themselves or they can nominate someone else who they think would be a good person to sit on the council.

According to a press release, nominees must be New Mexico residents and will be chosen based on their training, education and knowledge of the geographical area. They should also be committed to building consensus and demonstrate the ability for collaborative decision making, the release states.

Nominations should include letters of reference, a completed application and other information regarding the person’s qualifications.

The four positions will each serve three-year terms.

The RAC has a one-term vacancy for a public land rancher or representative of an organization associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or right of ways, off highway vehicle use or commercial recreation.

It has two vacancies for someone to serve two terms who is a representative of a nationally or regionally recognized environmental organization, archaeological and historical organization, dispersed recreation activities or wild horse and burro organization.

It also has a one-term vacancy for a representative of a state, county, or local elected office; representatives or an employee of a state agency responsible for natural resources management. Representatives of Native American tribes within northern New Mexico or adjacent communities as well as representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences can also apply. The position is also open to the public at large.

To request an application, contact the Northern New Mexico RAC Coordinator Jillian Aragon at 505-564-7722 or email jgaragon@blm.gov. Applications can also be found online at blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply.

The deadline to apply or submit a nomination is Nov. 13. The applications should be delivered either through email or by mailing them to Bureau of Land Management, Farmington Field Office, Attention: RAC Coordinator Jillian Aragon, 6251 College Blvd., Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

