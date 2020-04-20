CLOSE

FARMINGTON – When the state announced on March 27 that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, it also announced that school districts would be required to prepare and implement their own “continuous learning” plans.

The goal of those plans is to keep students involved in their education during the closures, and to keep high school seniors on track to graduate on time.

Here are important points in the continuous learning plans for the four public school districts in San Juan County.

Aztec Municipal School District

“Our messaging is that our school campuses are closed, but school is not,” Aztec Municipal School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said.

Carpenter said that a majority of school work for students will be online, but that for students who do not have access to the internet, paper packets will be available for students and parents to pick up at school meal pick up locations.

RESPONSE: Updated list of school meal distribution times, locations for Farmington, Aztec, Bloomfield

Carpenter said that the district is looking into providing USB drives with electronic copies of classwork packets for students with computers, but without reliable internet access.

Carpenter said the lessons being designed by teachers in each grade level are “self-sufficient. We don’t expect our parents to be teachers.”

Carpenter said that the classwork packets will be graded, and the district will follow New Mexico Public Education Department’s advice to implement a pass/no credit system for all classes and grades except for high school seniors.

“We are moving forward as much as we can,” Carpenter added, “This is not busy work.”

High school seniors will be issued letter grades for their work in a modified rubric Carpenter referred to as a “hybrid model of grading.” Students' grades for the third quarter of school, before the school closures in mid-March, will be used as a benchmark that students cannot fall behind and get lower grades. They can, however, work to increase their grades during the school closure.  

“We’re not going to let the situation harm anybody, but at the same time we don’t want to hold students back from improving their grades,” Carpenter added.

Principal of Aztec High School Warman Hall called the new grading system “very flexible. Forgiving even.”

Hall said that during the preceding weeks, about 85% of students at the high school could access classwork online, while about 30 seniors, and 45 freshman, sophomores and juniors did not have reliable internet access.

COVID-19 in New Mexico: 1,845 positive tests, 55 dead, 487 recovered

During an online school board meeting on April 14, Hall said that internet access is the biggest need for students, adding that for many students, internet access at home is "woeful." 

Carpenter said that laptop computers from various classrooms in the district would be distributed to students on loan, and that first access would be given to seniors so that they can finish classwork and graduate on time.

Carpenter added that teachers will be on call for parents and students certain hours per week to help students with classwork.

Teachers will also be making, at minimum, a once-a-week call to parents and students to check up on them.

During the school board meeting on April 14, Associate Superintendent Director of Instruction Judy Englehart said that special education and ELL staff would also make at least once- or twice-a-week phone calls to students and families. 

Bloomfield School District

Bloomfield School District Superintendent Kim Mizell also said that teachers in her district would mostly have classwork, or, “enrichment packets,” as Mizell referred to them, available for students online on platforms like Google Hangouts.

Bloomfield students will be receiving a letter grade based on the grades they received by April 17, including high school seniors. Bloomfield will not issue pass/no credit grades.

Mizell added that high school seniors in danger of not completing required coursework to graduate are working with teachers and counselors to complete that coursework by June 19.

Seniors who didn’t have reliable access to a computer were given school laptops by the district.  

IMPACT: New Mexico public schools shuttered for remainder of the school year

For students that don’t have reliable access to the internet, the district will distribute paper packets at the Farmers Market location in Bloomfield at 401 W Broadway Avenue. 

Students and parents will be able to pick up one new packet of classwork every week.  

Mizell said that special education teachers are also going to post assignments and interactive “challenges” online on Bloomfield schools' YouTube and Facebook pages.

“We’re trying to adapt,” Mizell said, “We’re trying everything we can possibly do to connect. But the reality is, it’s very difficult.”

Mizell added that students and families in the district have varying degrees of access to technology. Mizell said that the district could not get in contact with at least 70 students to survey them about their access to technology for school work.

“The reality is, a lot of family’s are in survival mode,” Mizell said, “As much as I think academics take precedent, a lot of families are in survival mode. And we’re having to deal with that.”

Students can access the district’s WiFi in Bloomfield High School’s parking lot with their own computers or smartphones.    

Central Consolidated School District

Central Consolidated School District is referring to its continuous learning program as "learn at home."

In a statement sent to The Daily Times, CCSD stated that classwork packets for students are now available online at the district’s website at ccsdnm.org/departments/academics.

The statement notes that many families and students across the district lack internet availability and access to computers, making it a necessity to distribute paper classwork packets. The statement notes that the packets might be distributed either by teachers themselves on a biweekly basis, or by bus routes and volunteers handing off packets to students.

CCSD's Director of Student Support Services, Amanda Sutherland, added that the district is now looking into mailing packets to students.

COVID-19 COVERAGE: Spring sports in mid-April, dashed by coronavirus, a time to envision state title hopes

All student grades from quarter three, the quarter before the school closure, will remain untouched and those grades will be coded as pass/no credit for the remainder of the school year. 

Students who did not receive a passing grade in the previous quarter will work with teachers to improve their grades to achieve a passing grade. High school seniors who need to improve their grades to graduate will work with their teachers to create projects to improve their grades.      

A statement from Interim Superintendent of CCSD, Dave Goldtooth, states that the district will make available laptops for high school seniors who need them to complete their graduation requirements.

The statement from Goldtooth goes on to say that the district is working to place WiFi hotspots in locations around school buildings, sports fields and teacher housing to provide remote internet access to students, as well as working with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to provide WiFi access to students on tribal lands.

The district will also equip a number of school buses with WiFi hotspots so students and staff can connect to the internet within 300 feet of the bus.   

"That’s been the biggest problem, internet access, especially in the Newcomb, Naschitti part of the district,” said Sutherland, "What we’re not going to do is to punish a student for not having internet, or being quarantined.”

During an online school board meeting on April 16, both statements read from teachers in the district and school board members stressed the lack of internet access students and families have in the district and how that could affect students' access to their education. 

School board members said that in the coming weeks they would continue to expand the district's outreach and services to students and families with limited access to technology and transportation, and rural students and families.     

Counselors and teachers will stay in contact with seniors and special education students and families on a weekly basis. 

Farmington Municipal School

In a statement presented at Farmington Municipal School’s online school board meeting, the district stated that their continuous learning policy would “focus on essential learning.”

Farmington, where all students were provided laptops before the school closure, except for kindergartners, is focusing exclusively on online learning activities.

Farmington Municipal School District Superintendent Eugene Schmidt said that a survey conducted by the district found that about 80% of FMS students had reliable internet access. Schmidt added that the district is looking into buying WiFi hotspots for students without internet access and working with local private internet providers and internet providers on the Navajo Nation to get internet access to those students without it, especially high school seniors.  

The statement lays out maximum times students at different grade levels should spend on online classwork. For pre-kindergarten students, no more than 30 minutes per day should be spent on online classwork. Kindergarten through first graders, no more than 45 minutes. Second to third graders, no more than 60 minutes. Four to fifth graders, no more than 90 minutes. Sixth to 12th graders, no more than 25 minutes per class, with a maximum of three hours per day.     

“Limit screen time and keep computer-based assignments reasonable,” the statement reads.

For pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, the statement suggests that teachers should “provide recommendations and support to parents/caregivers to help with learning tasks with children,” which include things like reading a book to your child and talking about it with them, acting out parts of a story, creative play and providing support for learning vocabulary words.

Elementary students will “Focus on student progress and learning, not assignment completion and due dates.”

Where is coronavirus? Interactive map shows cases in New Mexico and beyond

Middle school students will “Focus on student progress and learning, not assignment completion and/or due dates.”

“Students will be held harmless during this time of uncertainty and crisis,” the statement continues, “If students are not attempting/engaging any assignments, tasks or discussions, teachers are expected to implement intervention strategies to support identified students, and connect to ensure students are safe during [the] pandemic.”

Students will be given a pass/no credit grade based on their third quarter grades. Students who didn't receive a passing grade in the third quarter will be given opportunities to earn a passing grade throughout the rest of the school year. 

Coronavirus spreads throughout New Mexico: Here's a look at daily life i...
 Fullscreen

Rev. Richard Catanach prepares to conduct Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside.
Rev. Richard Catanach prepares to conduct Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Hand sanitizer and Clorox disinfecting wipes are visible on Easter Sunday inside Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside as Mass was streamed online.
Hand sanitizer and Clorox disinfecting wipes are visible on Easter Sunday inside Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed inside as Mass was streamed online. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Rev. Richard Catanach conducts a live stream of Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after Bishop Peter Baldacchino canceled all masses in the area due to Coronavirus concerns.
Rev. Richard Catanach conducts a live stream of Easter mass in a nearly empty auditorium at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Las Cruces on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after Bishop Peter Baldacchino canceled all masses in the area due to Coronavirus concerns. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Thomas Mondragon, the general manager for Pecan Grill and Brewery, stands in the grill's walk-in refrigerator, Monday April 13, 2020. Soon after the restaurant closed its dining room amid a statewide mandate to mitigate the novel coronavirus, the grill began selling some of its grocery items to the community.
Thomas Mondragon, the general manager for Pecan Grill and Brewery, stands in the grill's walk-in refrigerator, Monday April 13, 2020. Soon after the restaurant closed its dining room amid a statewide mandate to mitigate the novel coronavirus, the grill began selling some of its grocery items to the community. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Face mask made by Cloudcroft native Tabitha Foster. Courtesy photo.
Face mask made by Cloudcroft native Tabitha Foster. Courtesy photo. Tabitha Foster
Fullscreen
Partially prepared food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19
Partially prepared food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19 Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
Fullscreen
Alamogordo Mayor Pro Tem Nadia Sikes collects items to put in food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19.
Alamogordo Mayor Pro Tem Nadia Sikes collects items to put in food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
Fullscreen
Volunteers prepare food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19
Volunteers prepare food boxes at the Our Savior Lutheran Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank dat Friday, April 10. Our Savior Lutheran Church is continuing its Roadrunner Mobile Food Bank program in the age of COVID-19 Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
Fullscreen
Courtesy photo of the screening tent for COVID-19 patients set up outside of the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center emergency department.
Courtesy photo of the screening tent for COVID-19 patients set up outside of the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center emergency department. Norm Arnold, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
Fullscreen
Parishioners sit in their cars at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Parishioners sit in their cars at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
A statute of Jesus Christ welcomes residents during a Good Friday drive-thru exercise held at 14 places throughout the community. People could pray and ponder during the exercise which replaced cancelled Good Friday services due to COVID-19.
A statute of Jesus Christ welcomes residents during a Good Friday drive-thru exercise held at 14 places throughout the community. People could pray and ponder during the exercise which replaced cancelled Good Friday services due to COVID-19. Mike Smith Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Employees wear protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, April 3, 2020 at the San Jose Senior Center in Carlsbad.
Employees wear protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, April 3, 2020 at the San Jose Senior Center in Carlsbad. Khushroo Ghadiali | Nuclear Waste Partnership
Fullscreen
Mickeyla Van Patten, 14, sews protective face masks intending to stop the spread of coronavirus, April 6, 2020 at her home in Carlsbad.
Mickeyla Van Patten, 14, sews protective face masks intending to stop the spread of coronavirus, April 6, 2020 at her home in Carlsbad. Khushroo Ghadiali | Nuclear Waste Partnership
Fullscreen
Loretta Sosa prays before mass while wearing a N95 mask and gloves at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Loretta Sosa prays before mass while wearing a N95 mask and gloves at Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Bishop Peter Baldacchino holds Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Bishop Peter Baldacchino holds Good Friday services in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Good Friday services are held in the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces on Friday, April 10, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Shoppers pick up goods at the Farmers Market in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Residents walk down the trail at Berg Park on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Farmington.
Residents walk down the trail at Berg Park on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An empty parking lot is seen in Navajo Lake State Park after it was closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
An empty parking lot is seen in Navajo Lake State Park after it was closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
COVID-19 testing materials await people April 10, 2020 at the Eddy County Public Health Office in Artesia.
COVID-19 testing materials await people April 10, 2020 at the Eddy County Public Health Office in Artesia. Mike Smith Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Artesia's City Hall was a stopping off point for residents during a Good Friday drive-thru. Residents were asked to pray and ponder the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The drive-thru exercise replaced Good Friday services, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Artesia's City Hall was a stopping off point for residents during a Good Friday drive-thru. Residents were asked to pray and ponder the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The drive-thru exercise replaced Good Friday services, which were cancelled due to COVID-19. Mike Smith Current-Argus
Fullscreen
River Crossing Ministries, a local church located at 1950 Sudderth, distributed food on April 9 to the community.
River Crossing Ministries, a local church located at 1950 Sudderth, distributed food on April 9 to the community. Courtesy/River Crossing Ministries
Fullscreen
To ensure safety for all who attended, food boxes were distributed curbside. In less than two hours the ministry boxed and served about 7000 pounds of groceries to those in need.
To ensure safety for all who attended, food boxes were distributed curbside. In less than two hours the ministry boxed and served about 7000 pounds of groceries to those in need. Courtesy/River Crossing Ministries
Fullscreen
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on.
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Bishop Baldacchino canceled public masses on March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns in Las Cruces.
Bishop Baldacchino canceled public masses on March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns in Las Cruces. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
A slide from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's news conference on April 9, 2020, shows the concentration of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in New Mexico, with the highest concentration in the northwest corner of the state.
A slide from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's news conference on April 9, 2020, shows the concentration of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in New Mexico, with the highest concentration in the northwest corner of the state. Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Fullscreen
Michael Harris models a face mask shield, one of the 3D printed components he makes in his garage in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Michael Harris models a face mask shield, one of the 3D printed components he makes in his garage in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Brian Nickerson stands outside of Cruces Creative with a homemade mask in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Brian Nickerson stands outside of Cruces Creative with a homemade mask in Las Cruces on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Liz Gonzales and a group of friends sewed over 120 face masks and sent them to to her daughter, Dr. Janae Gonzales Gilpin and her colleagues in Chicago.
Liz Gonzales and a group of friends sewed over 120 face masks and sent them to to her daughter, Dr. Janae Gonzales Gilpin and her colleagues in Chicago. Liz Gonzales
Fullscreen
A photo of a group event defying New Mexico's "social distancing" public health order was the topic of a meme comparing local compliance with that of Chicago and New York. The image circulated on social media beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A photo of a group event defying New Mexico's "social distancing" public health order was the topic of a meme comparing local compliance with that of Chicago and New York. The image circulated on social media beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Screenshot
Fullscreen
The new billboard about social distancing and self-isolation for COVID-19 is unveiled on March 29 on New Mexico Highway 264 in Tsé Bonito.
The new billboard about social distancing and self-isolation for COVID-19 is unveiled on March 29 on New Mexico Highway 264 in Tsé Bonito. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left, Navajo Nation first lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez, President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and second lady Dottie Lizer signed a proclamation on April 8 that encourages families to gather and pray this weekend as the tribe addresses COVID-19 cases on the reservation.
From left, Navajo Nation first lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez, President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and second lady Dottie Lizer signed a proclamation on April 8 that encourages families to gather and pray this weekend as the tribe addresses COVID-19 cases on the reservation. Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Kelly McCuaig prays for a visitor during Grace's drive thru prayer event. Grace United Methodist Church held a drive thru prayer event Wednesday, April 9.
Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Kelly McCuaig prays for a visitor during Grace's drive thru prayer event. Grace United Methodist Church held a drive thru prayer event Wednesday, April 9. Nicole Maxwell/Alamogordo Daily News
Fullscreen
Jennifer Lasley, director of bands at Tibbetts Middle School in Farmington, will lead a citywide, outdoor performance of the tune "Morning Mood" on April 10 by music students.
Jennifer Lasley, director of bands at Tibbetts Middle School in Farmington, will lead a citywide, outdoor performance of the tune "Morning Mood" on April 10 by music students. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Dozens wait to shop at the Albertsons on Lohman Avenue in Las Crucess on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The grocery store will dedicate 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and other at-risk populations.
Dozens wait to shop at the Albertsons on Lohman Avenue in Las Crucess on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The grocery store will dedicate 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and other at-risk populations. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Guy and Irene Enriquez wait in line at 7 a.m. at Albertsons on Lohman in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Guy and Irene Enriquez wait in line at 7 a.m. at Albertsons on Lohman in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Ruidoso school district's meal delivery program will continue until schools re-open.
Ruidoso school district's meal delivery program will continue until schools re-open. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
The Cornerstone Bakery community pantry offers a variety of free items for people in need.
The Cornerstone Bakery community pantry offers a variety of free items for people in need. Pam Bonner/For the Ruidoso News
Fullscreen
Elizabeth and John Potter, co-chairs of the new Lincoln County Hunger Collaborative, also lead the Food 4 Kids backpack program.
Elizabeth and John Potter, co-chairs of the new Lincoln County Hunger Collaborative, also lead the Food 4 Kids backpack program. Dave Tomlin
Fullscreen
Matteo's Mexican Food had to renovate its dining room to meet state guidelines. The restaurant has seen delivery orders increase, but still had diners on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Matteo's Mexican Food had to renovate its dining room to meet state guidelines. The restaurant has seen delivery orders increase, but still had diners on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Chick-fil-A, which closed its lobby, still had a long line at the drive-thru at its Lohman location on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Chick-fil-A, which closed its lobby, still had a long line at the drive-thru at its Lohman location on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
The dining area Si Señor is pictured during the lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The dining area Si Señor is pictured during the lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Si Señor is pictured during lunch rush in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
A dining area at Double Eagle in Mesilla is pictured during the lunch rush on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A dining area at Double Eagle in Mesilla is pictured during the lunch rush on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts has temporarily closed for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts has temporarily closed for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
The Burro Exchange in the Village of Cloudcroft looking empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
The Burro Exchange in the Village of Cloudcroft looking empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
Highway 82 into Cloudcroft, NM looked empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus.
Highway 82 into Cloudcroft, NM looked empty in the middle of the day in late March for social distancing due to the Coronavirus. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
Electric luminaries light up the night March 29, 2020 during the "Unite The Night" in Artesia. The nationwide effort showed support for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Electric luminaries light up the night March 29, 2020 during the "Unite The Night" in Artesia. The nationwide effort showed support for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mike Smith Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, knocks on the door before entering a residence to drop off lunch on March 24 in Newcomb.
Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, knocks on the door before entering a residence to drop off lunch on March 24 in Newcomb. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, grabs a carton of milk to add to a lunch on March 24 in Newcomb.
Daniel Lewis, driver for the Newcomb Senior Center, grabs a carton of milk to add to a lunch on March 24 in Newcomb. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Newcomb resident Daisy Howe, 87, was among 26 senior citizens who received lunch from the Newcomb Senior Center on March 24.
Newcomb resident Daisy Howe, 87, was among 26 senior citizens who received lunch from the Newcomb Senior Center on March 24. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington.
San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington. Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center
Fullscreen
San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington.
San Juan Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 external assessment area on March 16. 2020 in Farmington. Courtesy of San Juan Regional Medical Center
Fullscreen
Empty parking lots are a common sight at restaurants and at public facilities since the statewide mandate closures.
Empty parking lots are a common sight at restaurants and at public facilities since the statewide mandate closures. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
Signs like this have been posted all over Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closures.
Signs like this have been posted all over Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closures. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
A familiar sight in Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closure of public places. An empty parking lot during mid-day presented eerie scene.
A familiar sight in Ruidoso since the statewide mandate closure of public places. An empty parking lot during mid-day presented eerie scene. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
Once over-flowing with cars, parking lots have emptied since the recent state mandate on public closures.
Once over-flowing with cars, parking lots have emptied since the recent state mandate on public closures. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
An empty parking lot is a ghostly reminder about the current state of Ruidoso.
An empty parking lot is a ghostly reminder about the current state of Ruidoso. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
Plenty of parking spaces available, just no public, in Ruidoso since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Plenty of parking spaces available, just no public, in Ruidoso since the outbreak of COVID-19. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30.
New Mexico State's Las Cruces campus sits mostly empty on Thursday, March 26, 2020, as the university prepares to move all instruction online by March 30. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Kaitlyn Sponseller draws with chalk to brighten her neighbor’s day in Las Cruces on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Samatha Strawbridge hands out food to hundreds of waiting cars at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Samatha Strawbridge hands out food to hundreds of waiting cars at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Employees and volunteers hand out rice after running out of beans and chile at The Game in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Employees and volunteers hand out rice after running out of beans and chile at The Game in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Hundreds of cars wait for free beans and chile at The Game II in Las Cruces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are currently serving grab-and-go community meals at the Alamo Senior Center using curbside pick-up Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
Volunteers serving community meals at St. John's Episcopal Church in Alamogordo on Thursday, March 19.
Volunteers serving community meals at St. John's Episcopal Church in Alamogordo on Thursday, March 19. Cristina Carreon
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Officers are posted at the drive-thru coronavirus testing as it was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Officers are posted at the drive-thru coronavirus testing as it was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Health Services Center for the second of four days announced, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11:15 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on.
Drive-thru coronavirus testing was set up in Las Cruces at the Doña Ana County Heath Services Center, scheduled from on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies ran out. After closing at around 11:15 a.m. a line of cars waiting were signaled to move on. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
Fullscreen
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
Fullscreen
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
School staff pass out to-go breakfasts and lunches to parents while local schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Carlsbad High School is empty on a Friday morning amid local school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School.
Carlsbad High School is empty on a Friday morning amid local school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020 at Carlsbad High School. Adrian Hedden | Carlsbad Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Medical staff test patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing, set up in Sunland Park at the Sunland Park Public Health Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Jody Stolp sews a face mask as volunteers make more masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Jody Stolp sews a face mask as volunteers make more masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Volunteers make face masks at the historic Doña Ana County Courthouse in Downtown Las Cruces on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Navajo police officers from the Shiprock District conduct a checkpoint on April 1 to remind the public about the nightly curfew on the Navajo Nation.
Navajo police officers from the Shiprock District conduct a checkpoint on April 1 to remind the public about the nightly curfew on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Police Officer Derek Drake reminds a motorist about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback.
Navajo Police Officer Derek Drake reminds a motorist about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Navajo Police Department has been holding checkpoints to share information about the curfew order on the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Police Department has been holding checkpoints to share information about the curfew order on the Navajo Nation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Police Officer Jose Oliva talks to a driver about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback.
Navajo Police Officer Jose Oliva talks to a driver about the curfew on the Navajo Nation during a checkpoint on April 1 on the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 64 in Hogback. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Entry ways to Inn of the Mountain Gods are closed in response to COVID-19.
Entry ways to Inn of the Mountain Gods are closed in response to COVID-19. Pamela L. Bonner
Fullscreen
A bear is seen, Friday, April 3, 2020, in the door of Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec.
A bear is seen, Friday, April 3, 2020, in the door of Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec is one of the businesses participating in the bear hunt.
Inspire Dance Academy in Aztec is one of the businesses participating in the bear hunt. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Flags fly on April 1, 2020 in Artesia as the United States and State of New Mexico fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Flags fly on April 1, 2020 in Artesia as the United States and State of New Mexico fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Mike Smith Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Las Cruces resident Amy Whipple began her kindness campaign last week, by painting a sign that reads, "be the good in the world, courage, hope, inspire." From there, she got the idea to share small items with her neighbors in a community cupboard she put up at the edge of her yard. On Monday March 30, 2020, Whipple said people had both started to donate items, and also to give items to the cupboard.
Las Cruces resident Amy Whipple began her kindness campaign last week, by painting a sign that reads, "be the good in the world, courage, hope, inspire." From there, she got the idea to share small items with her neighbors in a community cupboard she put up at the edge of her yard. On Monday March 30, 2020, Whipple said people had both started to donate items, and also to give items to the cupboard. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
Fullscreen
Amy Whipple and her 3-year-old son Christopher, practice physical distancing during an interview about their community cupboard Monday March 30, 2020.
Amy Whipple and her 3-year-old son Christopher, practice physical distancing during an interview about their community cupboard Monday March 30, 2020. Bethany Freudenthal/Sun-News
Fullscreen

    Seniors will still be required to complete 24 credits in order to graduate, but grades will change to a pass/no credit system, not letter grades.

    "We are concerned that not all [students] have the same opportunity to learn because of internet access, that's why we're chosen to do the pass/no credit system," Schmidt added.  

    For special education students the statement instructs teachers and educational assistants to “create-at-home supports based on IEPs and share with families,” and “send at-home supports to children, or provide training to parents and/or students through online platforms such as Google Hangouts.”  

    The statement goes on to say that special education staff will have call-in office hours for students to get support for school work. 

    Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4621 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

