FARMINGTON — As school districts across the state work to meet the needs of their students during the ongoing school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Daily Times will keep an updated list of the locations and times where children up to the age of 18 can receive free breakfast and lunch meals from their local public school district.

Farmington Municipal Schools

Farmington Municipal Schools is providing morning breakfast and lunch meal pickup Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools sites:

Animas Elementary School: 1612 N Hutton Avenue

Apache Elementary School: 700 W Apache Street

Bluffview Elementary School: 1204 S Camino Real

Farmington High School: 2200 N Sunset Avenue

Hermosa Middle School: 1500 E 25th Street

McCormick Elementary School: 701 McCormick School Road

McKinley Elementary School: 1201 N Butler Avenue

Mesa Verde Elementary School: 3801 College Boulevard

The district is also offering curbside meal pickups from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Central Kitchen, located at 305 N. Court Ave.

In addition, the district will be dropping off bagged meals to students and families at the following elementary bus stop locations;

La Plata Highway

Upper La Plata Highway, Bus 26: La Plata Store and North

Lower La Plata Highway, Bus 19: Twin Peaks to La Plata Store

Harper Hill

Harper Hill South & La Plata South, Bus 31: La Plata south of Twin Peaks, Harper Hill south

Mesa Trailer Park, Bus 25: Park at Mesa Trailer

West Apache/Harper Hill West, Bus 39: West of Walmart on Apache and West Harper Hill

Wildflower/Homestead/Southside River Road

Yarrow/Goldenrod/Road 3958, Bus 18: Goldenrod/Yarrow Area

Roads 3000/3950/3777/3782, Bus 11: Southside River Road/CR 3950/CR 3777/CR 37

Roads 3957/3940/3935/3961, Bus 24: CR 3957 to CR 3961

Katherine/Chantelle/Melissa, Bus 46: Streets in Katherine/Chantelle/Melissa area

Roads 5582/5591/5575 & Billie, Bus 47: CR 5575 to 5591 & Billie Ave.

Roads 5030/5569/5585/5580/5590, Bus 57: CR 5530 to 5590

Star Heights

Road 3141/3142/3143/3146, Bus 62: Roads 3143 to Roads 3146

Road 3721/3148/3149, Bus 67: Roads 3721, 3148 and 3149

Bloomfield Highway

East Bloomfield Highway/Lee Acres, Bus 6: Lee Acres and East

Center Bloomfield Highway, Bus 40: Wildhorse Valley to Lee Acres

Bloomfield Highway West/Wildhorse Valley, Bus 59: Browning to Wildhorse Valley

Bisti Highway

NHA Housing, Bus 34: Bluffview and Skyview Mesa

Highway 371, Bus 21: Highway 371 to CR 7250

Road 7100, Bus 64: 4-Way Stop to Pavement end on CR 7100

Westland Park/Cannery

Westland Park & Cannery Court, Bus 37: Westland Park and Cannery Court

East Farmington

Gila/Beckland/Animas Subdivision, Bus 33: Gila Street/Beckland Hills and Animas Subdivision

Railroad/Sun Valley Park, Bus 56: Sun Valley Park area and Railroad Ave.

Highland View Park, Bus 10: Highland View Park Parking Lot

Parents with further questions about meal distribution times and locations are asked to call 505-599-8623.

All meal services will distributed until May 28. No meals will be distributed on April 10 and May 25. Students must be present at distribution sites to receive meals.

Aztec Municipal School District

Until May 22 Aztec schools will distribute "grab-and-go" bagged lunches at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays;

Aztec High School

Park Avenue Elementary School

Lydia Rippey Elementary School

McCoy Elementary School

Aztec schools will also be distributing meals to the following sites at the following times;

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Center Point Fire Station: 16 Road 2755 Hart Valley Fire Station: 100 Road 3100 Highway 173 Fire Station: 430 NM 173 New Horizon Baptist Church: 4 CR 3263 Sunset Trailer Park bus stop: North side

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Ceder Hill Transfer Station: 25 Road 2390 Panorama Heights: 3180/3183 Mailboxes Dillon Heights: 3067/Dillon Street Round Valley: 3450/3451 N Lt Plant Road Fire Station

12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. Cedar Hill Fire Station: 4 Road 2343 3320/33191 Bible Baptist Church: 208 Newman Ave Old Circle K: Flora Vista San Juan Mobile Park Home entrance

12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Sutherland Farms Crouch Mesa Baptist Church: 10 Road 3323 Flora Vista Fire Station: 2 Road 3275 Charro Mobile Home Park entrance Jehovah Witness Church bus stop



Parents with further questions about meal distribution times and locations are asked to call 505 599-4351

The Bloomfield School District distributed meals to students in remote areas March 16 by taking them to bus stops. (Photo: Bloomfield School District)

Bloomfield School District

Bloomfield will be distributing "grab-and-go" bagged meals at Bloomfield High School at 520 N. 1st St, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday until the end of the school year, May 29.

Bloomfield will also be distributing meals at the following bus stops starting at 10:30 a.m. on weekdays;

Hill top

Mangum Road

Sullivan Road

West Hammond

Lee Acres

Angustura Road

The district has also started distributing meals at sites north of B-Hill and the Salmon Ruins area and areas along Highway 64 known as the "tanks" between Blanco & Bloomfield.

Parents with further questions about meal distribution times and locations are asked to call 505 632-2662.

Bloomfield School District employees work to package meals for district students that were distributed on March 16. (Photo: Photro by Bloomfield School District)

Central Consolidated School District

CCSD will continue distributing curbside meals to students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until the end of the school year, May 22, at the following school sites;

Kirtland Middle School: 538 CR 6100

Naschitti Elementary School: Indian Service Rte 693

Ojo Amarillo Elementary School: North 3005 & Ojo Aramillo

Shiprock High School

CCSD is asking that students and parents stay in their cars to receive meals and to not attempt to enter the school buildings.

CCSD will also continue distributing bagged meals by bus at the following locations and approximate times;

Bluff Road/5th Lane Bluff Road, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Bluff Road Turnaround, 11:00 a.m. 5th Lane, 11:15 a.m.

Burnham Burnham Chapter, 11:00 a.m. Bus stop East of Chaco Wash, 11:30 a.m.

Cudei/Rattlesnake Cudei NHA, 11:00 a.m. Rattlesnake Turnaround, 11:30 a.m.

Hogback/Hwy. 64 Southside Hwy. 64, 10:45 a.m. Northside Hwy. 64, 11:05 a.m. East Low Rent/Ind. Village, turn off, 11:15 a.m. Kirk Center, 11:20 a.m. N36, Mile 4, 11:45 a.m.

Little Water Little Water Store, 11:00 a.m. Bus Turnaround on Hwy. 491, mp. 74, 11:30 a.m.

Lower Fruitland Blue Haven turn off, 10:50 a.m. San Juan Chapter Road, 11:10 a.m. Pump Jack Road, 11:30 a.m.

Sheep Springs West NHA, Rd. 134, 10:50 a.m. East NHA, Hwy. 491, 11:10 a.m. East Rd. 5003, Hwy. 491, 11:30 a.m. Black House Valley, 11:45 a.m.

Shiprock Mesa Farm 2nd Lane turn off (N), at approximately 10:45 a.m. Salt Wash, 10:55 a.m. Turnaround at Hill, 11:00 a.m. 4th Lane turn off, 11:30 a.m. 3rd Lane turn off, 11:35 a.m. 1st Lane turn off, 11:45 a.m.

Toadlena/Two Grey Hills Captain Tom, 10:40 a.m. TGH NHA, 10:45 a.m. Toadlena Store, 11:05 a.m. TGH Store, 11:35 a.m.

Waterflow Waterflow Fire Station, 10:45 a.m. Caliber Sub Division, 11:00 a.m. CR 6950, 11:15 a.m. CR 6700, 11:25 a.m.



Parents with further questions about meal distribution times and locations are asked to call CCSD's Transportation Department for their respective schools between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Kirtland's transportation representative can be reached at (505) 598-5545. Newcomb's transportation specialist can be reached at (505) 696-3422. Shiprock's transportation coordinator can be reached at (505) 368-5744.

