CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Public Education Department will announce an extension of the ongoing school closures on Friday, March 27.

In a post on the department's Facebook page on March 26, the department announced that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and the New Mexico Department of Health would announce an extension of a yet unspecified length of the school closures in the state.

The governor, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health originally announced that all K-12 public schools across the state would be closed from March 16 to April 6 to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Story continues below

In response to the growing threat of COVID-19, we are offering all coronavirus-related content free as a public service. Please consider subscribing today to support important journalism like this.

"The final determination of the extent of the closure period will be made this evening after reviewing extensive cross-Agency plans," the statement reads. "The announcement and a FAQ will be sent to the media, posted on social media, the PED website, and NewMexico.gov tomorrow morning."

The State of New Mexico on March 26 reported 136 cases of COVID-19, which includes 24 new cases — six of those new cases in San Juan County.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2020/03/26/covid-19-coronavirus-new-mexico-school-closures-extend-after-april-6/2922313001/