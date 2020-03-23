CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Starting on March 25, Central Consolidated School District will begin delivering breakfast and lunch meals to students and famalies in rural areas surrounding Kirtland, Shiprock and Newcomb by bus on weekdays up until April 3.

Ten different buses will drop off meals at bus stops in the flowing areas;

♦ Bluff Road/5th Lane

♦ Burnham

♦ Cudei/Rattlesnake

♦ Hogback/Highway 64

♦ Little Water

♦ Lower Fruitland

♦ Sheep Springs

♦ Shiprock Mesa Farm

♦ Toadlena/Two Grey Hills

♦ Waterflow

The full list of stops, with exact bus stop locations and approximate bus arrival times for each area, can be viewed on CCSD’s website, https://www.ccsdnm.org/images/Meals_Delivery_Schedule_032020.pdf.

CCSD Spokesperson Roberto Taboada said the district has seen a “dramatic increase” in the need for school-provided meals during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that prompted school closures.

Taboada said that he estimated that approximately 1,500 students and families picked up meals at CCSD’s meal distribution sites on March 19 alone.

“We know that it’s a need,” Taboada said, “It’s a relief for our families.”

CCSD will continue to serve to-go bagged lunches from 11 am to 12:30 p.m. at Kirtland Middle School, Shiprock High School, Newcomb High School, Ojo Amarillo Elementary School, and Naschitti Elementary School until April 3.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2020/03/23/ccsd-delivering-meals-bus-rural-areas-starting-march-25/2901957001/