FARMINGTON – Farmington Municipal Schools will start dropping off bagged school meals at rural school bus stop locations starting on March 23.

The bagged meals will be dropped off at elementary morning bus stops around the same time as the school bus would regularly arrive to pick students up during the school year.

Children can receive meals even if they are not Farmington Municipal School students.

Those bus stop drop off locations include two stops along the La Plata Highway, three stops in the Harper Hill area, six stops in the Wildflower/Homestead/Southside River Road area, two stops in the Star Heights area, three stops along Bloomfield Highway, three stops along Bisti Highway, a stop in the Westland Park/Cannery area and three stops in East Farmington.

Farmington Municipal Schools requires that students of all ages be present to pick up meals at the bus stops. Students and families are encouraged to use social distancing, a practice which helps slow the spread of the coronavirus, by standing at least six feet apart from others and not engaging in any physical contact such as shaking hands or hugging.

Both bagged breakfasts and lunches will be provided at the same time.

For students in the City of Farmington, starting on March 23, Farmington schools will distribute bagged meals at Animas Elementary, Apache Elementary, Bluffview Elementary, McCormick Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School and Rocinante High School from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. An evening meal pick up option will also be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Kitchen at 305 N. Court Ave in Farmington.

Students can pick up meals at any school location, not just the school they attend.

For a full list of bus stop meal drop off locations go to Farmington Municipal Schools website at district.fms.k12.nm.us/coronavirus/meals, or call Farmington schools transportation department for approximations of meal drop off times and locations at 505 599-8623.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

