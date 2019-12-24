Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Navajo Ministries' annual Nativity scene brightens Christmas holiday
Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times
Published 1:16 p.m. MT Dec. 24, 2019
Two, almost three, month old Oliver Tapaha gets ready to play baby Jesus at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Baby Oliver Tapaha gets wrapped in blankets to prepare to play baby Jesus for Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
The Navajo Evangelical Choir sings Christmas songs and carols in Navajo at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Members of the Navajo Evangelical Choir sing Christmas songs and carols in Navajo at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
FARMINGTON — Hundreds of people visited the Navajo Ministries' parking lot in Farmington Dec. 23 to see the annual drive-thru Nativity scene, where children, dressed in traditional Navajo clothing, celebrated the Christmas holiday by reenacting the birth of Jesus Christ.
