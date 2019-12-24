CLOSE
Pictures from Navajo Ministries' annual Christmas Nativity scene
Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019
Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019 Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Two, almost three, month old Oliver Tapaha gets ready to play baby Jesus at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Baby Oliver Tapaha gets wrapped in blankets to prepare to play baby Jesus for Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Eric Tapaha takes his son Oliver Tapaha to play baby Jesus for Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Two, almost three, month old Oliver Tapaha played baby Jesus for Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Children, dressed in traditional Navajo clothing, participate in Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019
Children, dressed in traditional Navajo clothing, participate in Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019 Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Children play with an alpaca at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Sheep roam around at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019.
Sheep roam around at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Actors playing Mary and Joseph at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019.
Actors playing Mary and Joseph at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
The Navajo Evangelical Choir sings Christmas songs and carols in Navajo at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Members of the Navajo Evangelical Choir sing Christmas songs and carols in Navajo at Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries in Farmington on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries on Dec. 23, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — Hundreds of people visited the Navajo Ministries' parking lot in Farmington Dec. 23 to see the annual drive-thru Nativity scene, where children, dressed in traditional Navajo clothing, celebrated the Christmas holiday by reenacting the birth of Jesus Christ.

    Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

