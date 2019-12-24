CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Hundreds of people visited the Navajo Ministries' parking lot in Farmington Dec. 23 to see the annual drive-thru Nativity scene, where children, dressed in traditional Navajo clothing, celebrated the Christmas holiday by reenacting the birth of Jesus Christ.

Buy Photo Two-, almost three-month-old Oliver Tapaha played baby Jesus during Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries on Dec. 23, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo Children dressed in traditional clothing for Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries on Dec. 23, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo Navajo Ministries' annual drive-thru Nativity scene at Navajo Ministries on Dec. 23, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

