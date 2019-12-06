Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
'It gets the community together.' Christmas parade lights up downtown Farmington
Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times
Published 3:13 p.m. MT Dec. 6, 2019 | Updated 4:51 p.m. MT Dec. 6, 2019
CLOSE
Here are some scenes from Farmington's Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019.
Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON - There were 71 different floats in this years Christmas Parade, lighting up Farmington's Main Street for more than an hour on the night of Dec. 5.
Participants included everyone from the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Redcoat Ambassadors to the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders, who brought an armada of sports cars and lowriders dressed up with bright Christmas lights through the parade's path through downtown Farmington's Main Street.
"I enjoyed it. It gets the community together," said Shawna Clinton, who took her younger nieces Kensi and Tailei Whitesinger to see the parade.
"I saw four Grinches!" Tailei proclaimed, referring to the multiple floats that included a person dressed up as the Dr. Seuss character The Grinch who famously despised the Christmas holiday.
"That's a lot of Grinches" replied Clinton.
The parade ended with Santa Claus waiving to his adoring young fans from the back of a San Juan County Fire Department truck wrapped in bright and colorful Christmas lights.
Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments