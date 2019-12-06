CLOSE

Here are some scenes from Farmington's Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON - There were 71 different floats in this years Christmas Parade, lighting up Farmington's Main Street for more than an hour on the night of Dec. 5. 

Participants included everyone from the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Redcoat Ambassadors to the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders, who brought an armada of sports cars and lowriders dressed up with bright Christmas lights through the parade's path through downtown Farmington's Main Street.

"I enjoyed it. It gets the community together," said Shawna Clinton, who took her younger nieces Kensi and Tailei Whitesinger to see the parade.

"I saw four Grinches!" Tailei proclaimed, referring to the multiple floats that included a person dressed up as the Dr. Seuss character The Grinch who famously despised the Christmas holiday.    

"That's a lot of Grinches" replied Clinton.

The parade ended with Santa Claus waiving to his adoring young fans from the back of a San Juan County Fire Department truck wrapped in bright and colorful Christmas lights.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Farmington's Christmas Parade lights up Main Street
A San Juan County Fire Department truck ringed with holiday lights lit up Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
San Juan Shrine Club members rolled along in decorated vehicles during Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff
A San Juan Shrine Club member is seen during Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Children look on at the passing parade at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019.
Children look on at the passing parade at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A decorated Waste Management vehicle rolled down Main Street at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Participants in the Toys for Tots float are seen in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A hand-decaled car was driven in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A child waves out of the car of a member of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019.
A child waves out of the car of a member of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch was seen singing out of a chimney at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
The Northern New Mexico Street Rodders participated in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A huge snowman head was part of Farmington's annual Christmas Parade downtown on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
One parade float featured children involved in the Farmington Gymnastics Academy at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Members of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders participated in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
This float featured members of the Girl Scouts in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
The Navajo Transitional Energy Company was represented in Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Santa Claus came to town during Farmington's annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
