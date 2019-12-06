CLOSE Here are some scenes from Farmington's Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2019. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON - There were 71 different floats in this years Christmas Parade, lighting up Farmington's Main Street for more than an hour on the night of Dec. 5.

Participants included everyone from the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Redcoat Ambassadors to the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders, who brought an armada of sports cars and lowriders dressed up with bright Christmas lights through the parade's path through downtown Farmington's Main Street.

"I enjoyed it. It gets the community together," said Shawna Clinton, who took her younger nieces Kensi and Tailei Whitesinger to see the parade.

"I saw four Grinches!" Tailei proclaimed, referring to the multiple floats that included a person dressed up as the Dr. Seuss character The Grinch who famously despised the Christmas holiday.

"That's a lot of Grinches" replied Clinton.

The parade ended with Santa Claus waiving to his adoring young fans from the back of a San Juan County Fire Department truck wrapped in bright and colorful Christmas lights.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo Dr. Seuss' The Grinch singing out of a chimney at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo A huge snowman head at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo Children involved in Farmington Gymnastics Academy at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo A child waves out of the car of a member of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo A San Juan County Fire Department truck ringed with holiday lights at Farmington's annual Christmas Parade in Farmington on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

