Buy Photo Karen McPheeters, director of the Farmington Library, adds decorations to her Christmas tree, named "The North Woods," at the Farmignton Civic Center on Dec. 3, 2019. McPheeters made the tree in tribute to her father. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The trees are plastic, but the smell of pine cones and the hall full of Christmas music completed the mood. Brightly-decorated Christmas trees go on public display Dec. 4 in the Farmington Civic Center during the 17th annual Festival of Trees.

The event venue is filled with different themed trees, like a tree decorated with characters and images of Disney's Frozen animated film series. Another tree is decorated with Navajo women's attire, and yet another features extraterrestrials.

Buy Photo A baseball-themed tree is among the offerings at this year's Festival of Trees in the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/The Daily Times)

The trees will be ready for public viewing starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Civic Center. A tree lighting takes place outside starting at 5:45 p.m. On Dec. 7 the trees will be raffled off to the public, with proceeds from the raffle going towards Presbyterian Medical Services programs.

"It's more than just a Christmas tree," said Laura Ann Crawford, Northwest Region director at Presbyterian Medical Services, as she stood in front of a tree decorated with a topper commemorating Presbyterian Medical Service's 50th anniversary in the state of New Mexico. "This is really a community event... The money raised really gets to impact people's lives."

Admission is free for the festival, but some special events require a fee.

The public hours are 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Ticket sales cease at noon and the raffle takes place at 1 p.m.

Call 505-330-9728 for more information.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo This tree in the Festival of Trees at the Farmington Civic Center celebrates beach life, and it's up for auction on Dec. 7. The money goes to charity. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/The Daily Times)

