FARMINGTON — It was a freezing morning, but there was hot tea flowing. Ten local entrepreneurs were packed into the R1 New Mexico office on Main Street Nov. 30, and it started to warm up once customers arrived to peruse the tables of goods on Small Business Saturday.

Started 10 years ago, Small Business Saturday is an annual event that shines a spotlight on locally-owned businesses and stores, and encourages people to meet business owners and discover what they have to offer.

For the 10 business owners in the offices of R1, who were selling everything from turquoise jewelry to tea and essential oils, Small Business Saturday gave them an opportunity to sell their wares in person, as most of them had only been able to sell their products online on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

"Selling in person is always better," said Laurie Butler, of Paparazzi Jewelry, one of the business owners who set up shop for the day at the offices of R1 New Mexico.

At the New to You thrift shop next door, Angeleen Pruitt agreed, saying that she loves people, and loves the thrill of people discovering her shop.

For Lysandra Ulibarri, owner of Young Living Essential Oils, an online essential oils shop that had a booth at R1 for the day, Small Business Saturday isn't just a day to attract more customers. It's also a chance to help her father, Delfin Ulibarri, who is in need of funds for a kidney transplant.

Near the front door of R1 the group of entrepreneurs set up a set of handmade wooden boxes, with the proceeds from the sale of the boxes going towards funding Ulibarri's kidney transplant. People can donate toward Delfin Ulibarri's kidney transplant fund by contacting Summer Martinez at Simply Nu by Summer at www.facebook.com/groups/483540118909154/.

