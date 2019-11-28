CLOSE

Buy Photo Volunteers greet community members at The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Farmington Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Salvation Army Lt. Darla Malone opened the doors of the Farmington Civic Center for The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.

The menu included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a variety of desserts — including pumpkin pie. It was provided free of charge for community members in need from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Malone estimated that 800 to 1,000 people came through the doors of the Civic Center for a hot Thanksgiving Day meal.

“Every community is different,” said Malone, who in her position at The Salvation Army has moved around the country, from Anchorage, Alaska, to Glendale, Arizona.

“The need here in Farmington is great," she said. "The number of people who have come to us for food this year is double what it was last year.”

Buy Photo Rylan Clow greeted community members with bottles of water at The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Farmington Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Serving all donated food and water, 200 community members volunteered to serve the needy.

“It just seems like the right thing to do,” said volunteer Jonathan Alexander, “It just takes two hours out of your day, and you get to help some people out.”

Tom Sylvester described the food served as good, but said that he wished they served coffee. “It’s good when you have hardships,” he said, “I work, but I don’t make enough.” Sylvester said he works in the oil business now, but that he’s going back to school for a GED to switch professions.

Buy Photo Volunteer Elijah Miera, right, and his volunteer kitchen crew at The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Farmington Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Fabian Nargo was on his feet the entirety of the two hours, running back and forth from the kitchen and handing out desserts of various cakes and pies and cookies to anybody who wanted them.

Nargo said because his work required him to move a lot, that he had volunteered at other Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day lunches in Denver and other locations, but this was his first-year volunteering in Farmington.

“I like to see people satisfied and happy,” he said before wishing someone a happy Thanksgiving with a smile and a piece of pumpkin pie.

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-333-5283 or via email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo Volunteers at The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Farmington Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Buy Photo Volunteer Fabian Nargo hands out dessert to Sandy Eastep at The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Farmington Civic Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/11/28/hundreds-served-salvation-army-thanksgiving-day-lunch-farmington-new-mexico/4328015002/