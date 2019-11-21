CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Nemesis 5 Esports facility is set to open its doors to the public Nov. 22, giving Farmington its own state-of-the-art esports facility.

For the uninitiated, esports refers to organized multiplayer video game competitions involving teams or individuals playing against each other. Think traditional sports competitions, but just with video games.

And although it's not just child's play, in 2018 the New Mexico State Activities Association started recognizing and sanctioning high school esports teams.

Esports is a global industry that’s expected to generate 1.8 billion dollars in revenue by 2022 according to the market research firm Newzoo, which includes revenue generated from advertising, sponsorship for esports players and teams and broadcast and media rights for televised esports competitions.

Esports in schools

Statewide high school esports competitions began in 2019. It’s this growing esports industry that Nemesis 5 Esports owners Rocky Bridges and Tammy Simpson-Bridges hope to be a part of.

“There’s nothing like this in the state,” said Bridges.

The facility includes 60 high speed gaming desktop computers hooked up with fiber optic internet connections and a database of 3,000 video games for customers to choose from.

Customers will be asked to pay an hourly fee for using the facility, with a slight discount for customers who buy yearlong memberships to the facility. For minors under the age of 16, parents or guardians will be asked to sign consent forms that include options to control what games can be accessed.

But what Bridges is most proud of is a raised stage in the facility that has six computers on one segment, and another six on the other side separated by a wall. Bridges hopes this is where esports teams can host competitions, which about 150 customers will be able to watch, live, in the facility.

“This is the fastest growing sport in the nation, and it’s heading this way,” Bridges said, “Colleges are offering scholarships for this.”

There's money to be made

“It’s not just recreation anymore,” added Simpson-Bridges, “you can make real money.”

Beyond the potential for local esports teams and competitions, they hope to attract both families for children’s birthday parties, with two adjoining private rooms, and local video gamers looking for both high speed gaming computers, and a sense of community.

“This is our hometown,” Bridges said, “every kid we talked to said one thing ‘there’s nothing to do here,’ and they all play video games, so why not.”

The pair are also owners of both Four Stars Pipe and Supply and Celebrations Party Store and More in Farmington.

Nemesis 5 Esports is located at 820 Sullivan Ave in Farmington. More information can be found on the website at nemesis5esports.com/

