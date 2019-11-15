CLOSE

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, left, talks about his favorite music featured in movies with his daughter, Hannah Duckett, right, as they recorded a DJ for a Day radio program at the KSJE studio on the campus of San Juan College in Farmington on Nov. 12, 2019.

FARMINGTON – Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett and his daughter Hannah Duckett raised their hands in an operatic pose as they lip-synced to the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the band Queen.

Scott Michlin, the general manager and talk show host at San Juan College’s radio station KSJE 90.9 FM, looked for a cue to decrease the volume so they could talk.

The mayor and his daughter were part of the station’s DJ for a Day program. That series of prerecorded segments is where local community leaders are invited on to try their hand at radio, and to lend some support to KSJE for the semiannual fundraiser, that starts on Nov. 18, and ends Nov. 25.

They played an hour of their favorite music from movie soundtracks, including the music of "Mary Poppins," "Wayne’s World" and "Star Wars."

Michlin says he can see by the amount of engagement KSJE is getting on social media sites that the station is growing and his audience is hungry for more.

“What we’re looking for is room to grow,” said Michlin, whose goal is to net about $10,000 in donations.

Buy Photo KSJE general manager, and talk radio host, Scott Michlin during a prerecorded DJ for a Day radio show at the KSJE studio on the campus of San Juan College in Farmington on Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

Adding a visual dimension to programming

The station recently bought a series of web cameras to attach to microphones in its studio space at San Juan College so that interviews conducted on the radio can be simultaneously filmed, edited, and uploaded to the station’s social media channels.

Michlin refers to it as “visual radio,” and it’s an important component of his talk radio program, The Scott Michlin Morning Program, where Michlin interviews community leaders about local issues.

With this fundraiser, Michlin hopes to be able to expand on the growing popularity of the station by creating more opportunities for community members and students to host their own music shows, and to facilitate more local engagement for his talk show by creating a call-in talk show.

“KSJE was designed from the beginning to be a gift for the community,” said Michlin, “we’d love to continue to do that and continue to grow.”

Buy Photo Hannah Duckett talks about her favorite music featured in movies with her father, Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, during a prerecorded DJ for a Day radio program at the KSJE studio on the campus of San Juan College in Farmington on Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo: Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times)

