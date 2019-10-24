CLOSE

Education (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON – On Friday, Oct. 25, high school, and some middle school, students from Farmington Municipal Schools, the Aztec Municipal School District, the Central Consolidated School District, and Navajo Preparatory School, will participate in a mental health and anti-drug event at Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington.

Put on by a partnership between the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, the U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration’s 360 Strategy, the New Mexico Human Services department, and the Behavioral Health Services Division, the event is a part of a series of summits held in locations around New Mexico that hopes to raise awareness about the opioid and prescription drug abuse crises, and especially how it affects students.

The event will also include time for students to talk about mental health among themselves, and with counselors who will be available at the event.

“Substance use disorders, the opioid crisis, and mental health, they go hand and hand,” said Aztec Municipal School District Mental Health Coordinator Glynnis Maes.

The event is free, and it will happen during school hours on Oct. 25, with transportation to and from the event provided by some participating schools.

