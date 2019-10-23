CLOSE

FARMINGTON – On Oct. 24, 2019 San Juan College’s Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic will host a free workshop at the Sycamore Park Community Center to explain the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and how the clinic can advise those with ongoing tax related issues with the Internal Revenue Service.

The director of the Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic, Jennifer Stock said that the workshop would be based around what the community wants to know and understand about their taxes and dealing with the IRS, especially around audit letters.

“We’re just letting people know we’re here, and here to help,” Stock said.

Created earlier in 2019 through a grant, the Clinic offers help to low income taxpayers, and those with limited English-speaking abilities, navigate issues with the IRS.

The workshop will take place on Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore Street in Farmington. A Spanish language interpreter will be onsite and available.

You can contact the Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic at San Juan College at fourcornerslitc@gmail.com, or call 505-566-3747.

