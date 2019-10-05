CLOSE

The Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival is a celebration of culture. It has been returning to Aztec since 2011.

AZTEC — The annual Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival begun on a beautiful morning this year at Riverside Park in Aztec.

The festival kicked off on Oct. 5 continues this weekend through 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

The event is a way for people — Celtic or not — to celebrate Celtic culture and to bring together people from throughout the Celtic, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh diaspora. It included live music, dances, and athletic games,

“We’re here to represent the Munro clan out of Scotland. A clan is a family,” said David Munro. 

He stood with his wife, Hilda Munro, beside their booth for the Munro clan at the games.

“This meeting here we get to meet other clans, and it’s just beautiful,” Munro said, gesturing to the booths set up throughout the park with other clan names.

Munro says he’s even met up with other local members of his clan who didn’t know lived so close to him.

“When I got to this park in 1998, I immediately knew that there needed to be a highlands games event here,” said John Cater, the event’s founder. 

Cater said the impetuous for the festival — which began in 2011 — was not only to celebrate Celtic culture, but to create a stage for Celtic bands and musicians, and a to introduce highland games to the area. These games include caber tossing, where contestants attempt to throw a giant log, and sheaf tossing, where contestants try to throw a bundle of straw vertically over a raised bar using a pitchfork.

Local athletes as well as athletes from across the state and Colorado participated in  caber toss, sheaf tossing, stone putting, and Scottish hammer throwing competitions during this year's festival.

Cater said at the first festival in 2011 experienced highland games athletes had to teach local athletes how to properly play the traditional highland games, “and now a lot of local athletes are travelling internationally to play similar games.”   

Libby Casarez came to the Aztec Highland Games from Albuquerque two years ago and fell in love with sheaf tossing. "I knew then that I was never going to stop what I’m doing.”

Sam Ribakoff is a visual journalist for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4621 or email at sribakoff@daily-times.com.

Westwind Pipes and Drums band from Durango, Colorado, performs, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highlands Games and Celtic Music Festival.
Westwind Pipes and Drums band from Durango, Colorado, performs, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highlands Games and Celtic Music Festival. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
The annual Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival began Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, and continues Oct. 6 at Riverside Park in Aztec.
The annual Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival began Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, and continues Oct. 6 at Riverside Park in Aztec. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A contestant competes in a weight over the bar game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park.
A contestant competes in a weight over the bar game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A contestant throws a weight over a bar overhead, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
A contestant throws a weight over a bar overhead, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Christa Chapman, right, dances a Celtic sword dance, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park.
Christa Chapman, right, dances a Celtic sword dance, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Ruarai Ripoll poses for a picture, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after the traditional Celtic dance competition at the Aztec Highland Games.
Ruarai Ripoll poses for a picture, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after the traditional Celtic dance competition at the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A contestant prepares for a caber toss competition, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park.
A contestant prepares for a caber toss competition, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival at Riverside Park. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A woman holds the Clan Lamont banner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Clan Lamont is one of several Scottish clans that were represented at the event.
A woman holds the Clan Lamont banner, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Clan Lamont is one of several Scottish clans that were represented at the event. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A contestant tosses a caber, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
A contestant tosses a caber, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Clarke Simm and his old English sheepdog, Henry, stand in front of his clan's booth, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
Clarke Simm and his old English sheepdog, Henry, stand in front of his clan's booth, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Rbakoff/Daily Times
A contestant participates in the stone-put competition, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
A contestant participates in the stone-put competition, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
A map of the Scottish clans is displayed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival.
A map of the Scottish clans is displayed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Contestants wait for the athletic competition to start, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
Contestants wait for the athletic competition to start, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
John Cater, the founder of the Aztec Highland Games, poses for a picture, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the annual event.
John Cater, the founder of the Aztec Highland Games, poses for a picture, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the annual event. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Scottish and American flags are displayed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games.
Scottish and American flags are displayed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the Aztec Highland Games. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
