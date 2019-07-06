CLOSE

The dry vegetation and cotton from cottonwood trees is very flammable. Here's what know about fire danger in the summer. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

DENVER — A company that operates a historic railroad that carries tourists through southwestern Colorado's mountains and forests was accused last week in a lawsuit of causing one of the largest wildfires in state history.

Federal investigators found that a coal-burning engine operated by the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and American Heritage Railways threw cinders or other hot material onto brush near its track and started a fire on June 1, 2018, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

Flames eventually consumed about 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) of land near Durango, prompting evacuation orders affecting hundreds of people. Much of the damage occurred in the San Juan National Forest and on other federal land.

Crews declared the wildfire controlled in late July but it was not extinguished until late November. It was the sixth largest blaze ever recorded in Colorado.

Richard Waltz, an attorney representing the companies, declined comment on July 2.

Photos: Images from the 416 fire, June 1 to July 31 2018
Increased fire activity shut down Highway 550 Friday
Increased fire activity shut down Highway 550 on Friday, June 1, 2018. Purgatory Resort that day also announced it was halting activities until further notice due to the 416 Fire burning 10 miles north of Durango, Colorado. This was among the firat images released of what would become a raging blaze. Colorado Department of Transportation
Traffic controls are in place when Highway 55 is opened
Traffic controls were quickly put in place when Highway 550 is opened temporarily for traffic. This undated photo is part of a gallery posted on Facebook by the #416 Fire Team, It can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2JpxhQG. 416 Fire team
A Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance
A Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crew moves barriers from the upper County Road 250 area to the location of where the train tracks cross U.S. Highway 550 in Hermosa, Colo. Colorado Department of Transportation
This undated photo of firefighters battling the 416
This undated photo of firefighters battling the 416 Fire near Durango, Colorado, is part of a gallery posted by the #416 Fire team at http://bit.ly/2JpxhQG. 416 Fire team
Firefighters from the Los Pinos Fire Protection District
Firefighters from the Los Pinos Fire Protection District of Ignacio, Colorado, battle 416 Fire flames over the weekend in this undated photo provided by the San Juan National Forest. The image was captured by a firefighter from Wyoming. San Juan National Forest
Firefighters used flammable plastic spheres dropped
Firefighters used flammable plastic spheres dropped from helicopters yesterday to set backfires in the Clear Creek area the 416 Fire Division H zone on the western edge of the fire. #416fireteam
A Chinook helicopter that can drop up to 2,600 gallons
A Chinook helicopter that can drop up to 2,600 gallons of water hovers in the Fall Creek area, dipping its snorkel and pumping water up into an internal tank as it prepares to battle hotspots in the 416 Fire zone in this undated photo. #416fireteam
Hotshot teams are seen starting fire operations in
Hotshot teams are seen starting fire operations in Division H on the southwest edge of the 416 Fire in this undated photo as crews work to burn underbrush ahead of the fire's advance. #416fireteam
The 416 Fire team released this image June 28, 2018,
The 416 Fire team released this image June 28, 2018, of fire progressing in the Deer Creek and Elk Creek wilderness areas at the northwest end of the blaze. 416 fire team
Operations Section Chief Alex Robertson of the Portland
Operations Section Chief Alex Robertson of the Portland National Incident Management Organization shows the area where the 416 Fire made a run through some wildland before slowing again as he conducts an online operational briefing Wednesday morning. #416fireteam video capture
Smoke from intensified fire activity in the Clear Creek
Smoke from intensified fire activity in the Clear Creek Area was documented by the 416 Fire crew around 3:15 p.m. June 24, 2018, near Durango, Colorado. #416fireteam
Communications Technician Brad Nelson performs maintenance
Communications Technician Brad Nelson performs maintenance on an overland network repeater, one of 10 on high locations that keep firefighters in contact with eachother as they battle the 416 Fire. Jacob Welsh/for 416 Fire team
The crew members seen heading downhill are the Flagstaff
The crew members seen heading downhill are the Flagstaff Hotshots in this photo posted by the 416 Fire team on Facebook. New fire manager Alex Robertson, operations section chief of the Portland NIMO team, said many teams are rotating out after weeks of hard work. Joel Peters/#416fireteam
A business owner's sign on Main Avenue in downtown
A business owner's sign on Main Avenue in downtown Durango, Colorado, thanks firefighters who are battling the 416 and Burro fires. John R. Moses/Farmington Daily Times
Traffic was light, as was foot traffic, on Main Avenue
Traffic was light, as was foot traffic, on Main Avenue on Father's Day 2018 at noon in downtown Durango, Colorado, as light rain turned to drizzle. John R. Moses/The Daily Times
A firefighter is seen on the line of the 416 Fire near
A firefighter is seen on the line of the 416 Fire near Durango, Colorado, in this undated photo posted by the 416 Fire team. #416fireteam
As of Sunday, the 416 Fire team's air operation branch
As of Sunday, June 16, 2018, the 416 Fire team's air operation branch had since June 1 dropped during 506 air hours 288,000 gallons of fire retardant from air tankers and 3,333,215 gallons of water and 96,529 gallons of an enhancer that helps water fight fire on the ground. #416fireteam
The following map shows how the 416 fire burning near
Maps like these were posted by the San Juan National Forest to allow the public to track the 416 Fire's spread. Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team
Air and ground crews continue to battle the 416 blaze.
Air and ground crews continue to battle the 416 blaze. This photo was taken by the 416 Fire team. #416fireteam
Residents and businesses are putting up signs of support
Residents and businesses put up signs of support for the hundreds of firefighters battling the 416 Fire 10 miles north of Durango, Colorado. This undated photo is part of a gallery posted on Facebook by the #416 Fire Team. It can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2JpxhQG. 416 Fire team
The Entiat Hotshots were flown on to Falls Creek Ridge
The Entiat Hotshots were flown on to Falls Creek Ridge by helicopter June 17, 2018 and were among the crews that constructed a fireline on the south perimeter of the 416 Fire. #416fireteam
The 416 Fire as seen from Highway 550 just below Glacier
This is how the fire looked on June 1, 2018 from Highway 550 just below Glacier Point. USFS Public Information Office, San Juan National Forest
The 416 Fire, shown here burning in the Hermosa Creek
The 416 Fire, shown here burning in the Hermosa Creek area on June 28, 2018, has consumed nearly 50,000 acres. Photo by 416 Fire Team
A brownish haze that began not far from Durango, Colorado's
A brownish haze that began not far from Durango, Colorado's city limits hung in the air along the Highway 550 corridor on the way to Silverton June 29, 2018. John R. Moses / The Daily Times
As fire behavior slows, helibase personnel continue
As fire behavior slows, helibase personnel continue completed a “mock medical” drill July 4 that incorporated the entire base, medical personnel and new medical protocols. #416fireteam
This map illustrating potential flood zones in the
After the fire came the danger of floooding and mudslides. This is an example of warning maps documenting potential flood zones released  by La Plata County officials in July 2018. La Plata County, Colorado
    Officials had not disclosed a cause of the fire before Dunn's office filed the lawsuit, which says multiple eyewitnesses told federal investigators that one of the trains passed through the area immediately before the fire began.

    The train is a recognized symbol of the tourism-centric region, carrying passengers in bright yellow cars between Durango and Silverton as steam rushes dramatically from the engine.

    The company says in its advertising that the railroad has operated for more than 130 years under various owners and now carries riders on a 41-mile route.

    Residents and businesses have filed their own lawsuit against the railroad company, arguing that it knew or should have known about drought conditions that summer.

    A statement released by Dunn's office said federal authorities estimated damage and fire suppression involving the blaze could hit $25 million.

    "This fire caused significant damage, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and put lives at risk," Dunn said in a statement. "We owe it to taxpayers to bring this action on their behalf."

