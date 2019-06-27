CLOSE Here are some safety tips you can follow if you plan on popping fireworks this Fourth of July. Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON – The San Juan County Fire Department reported June 27 that fire crews from many jurisdictions responded to and extinguished three separate fires, two in Bloomfield and one in Aztec.

“Thursday afternoon and evening, fire crews from Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington and across all county districts have been working three separate fires in the western portion of the county,” the department announced on its Facebook page. “We have also seen some smaller brush and car fires.”

At 10:05 p.m. the department reported all crews had cleared the fire scenes.

"Thanks to our hardworking firefighters from jurisdictions across the county!" the department said on its Facebook page. "Be safe out there folks."

During the fires police scanner traffic was filled with communications from emergency responders, some breaking off one fire to go to another.

The department said no cause has been found for the fires.

At 8:05 p.m. county fire reported crews were "mopping up" a fire near the Salmon Ruins Museum in Bloomfield on Road 5097 off Highway 64, and still in the area of Mustang Lane, also in Bloomfield. “Now a third fire has popped up east of Aztec on Road 3000. Please stay out of those areas if you can,”

This article was updated at 10:50 p.m. June 27, 2019.

