The city urges trail users to take caution near the river

Story Highlights Mud, standing water and debris remain in and around trails.

Families enjoyed the day at Berg Park after the trail was reopened.

FARMINGTON — Children raced through the parks on bicycles, people walked dogs and others just sat and watched the river run by on June 18 after the City of Farmington reopened trails.

Sarah Moreno and Arturo Moreno stood on the Berg Bridge watching the river rush beneath them. Sarah Moreno said they walk the trails every day during the summer. The closures limited their walks.

Trails in Berg Park were closed for more than a week as water from the Animas River washed over the banks. The City of Farmington announced it was closing trails on the north side of Berg Park on June 8. In the days following the Berg Park trail closure, the city announced more trail closures as the river continued to rise.

Buy Photo At right, Sarah and Arturo Moreno watch the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while bicyclists ride by on the Berg Bridge. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The final trail closure occurred along the San Juan River below its confluence with the Animas River. On June 13, the City of Farmington closed trails in Westland Park.

Trail closures: Animas River reached its season peak on Saturday

The water is now receding from the trails, which allowed the City of Farmington to remove barriers.

Several hints of the trail closures remain even though the barricades have been removed. Bits of police tape that were used to block access to Berg Bridge still hang on the edge of the bridge.

The river may have receded from the trails, but it left behind traces that could still be noticed on June 18.

Mud covered vegetation and water pooled in low lying areas near the trail. Waves from the Animas River crashed against the shoreline just feet from the trail in some places and sandbags remained stacked along All Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Buy Photo Emli Jaeger walks her six-month-old shepherd mix, Tuco, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The City of Farmington issued a press release on June 18 stating that it will take time before trails are “brought back to pristine condition.”

The press release states mud, standing water and debris will be present on the trails.

The press release reiterated the need for caution near the rivers, which Farmington anticipates will continue to flow swiftly and at elevated levels. The city also warns that people should stay away from the edge of the riverbanks, which are inundated with water and could give way under foot.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

