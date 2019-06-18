The city urges trail users to take caution near the river

FARMINGTON — Children raced through the parks on bicycles, people walked dogs and others just sat and watched the river run by on June 18 after the City of Farmington reopened trails.

Sarah Moreno and Arturo Moreno stood on the Berg Bridge watching the river rush beneath them. Sarah Moreno said they walk the trails every day during the summer. The closures limited their walks.

Trails in Berg Park were closed for more than a week as water from the Animas River washed over the banks. The City of Farmington announced it was closing trails on the north side of Berg Park on June 8. In the days following the Berg Park trail closure, the city announced more trail closures as the river continued to rise.

The final trail closure occurred along the San Juan River below its confluence with the Animas River. On June 13, the City of Farmington closed trails in Westland Park.

Trail closures: Animas River reached its season peak on Saturday

The water is now receding from the trails, which allowed the City of Farmington to remove barriers.

Farmington has reopened trails in Berg Park, but signs of flooding remain
The Berg Bridge spans the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington.
The Berg Bridge spans the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Arturo Moreno watches the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the Berg Bridge in Farmington.
Arturo Moreno watches the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the Berg Bridge in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
At right, Sarah and Arturo Moreno watch the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while bicyclists ride by on the Berg Bridge.
At right, Sarah and Arturo Moreno watch the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while bicyclists ride by on the Berg Bridge. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Animas River runs through Berg Park on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington.
The Animas River runs through Berg Park on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Emli Jaeger walks her six-month-old shepherd mix, Tuco, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park in Farmington.
Emli Jaeger walks her six-month-old shepherd mix, Tuco, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The City of Farmington has cut the police tape blocking access to the trails on the north side of the Animas River in Berg Park. The Berg Park bridge is seen, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington.
The City of Farmington has cut the police tape blocking access to the trails on the north side of the Animas River in Berg Park. The Berg Park bridge is seen, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A park bench faces the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park.
A park bench faces the Animas River, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Police tape was used to block access to Berg Park's north trails. Pieces of the tape could still be seen, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after the City of Farmington reopened the trails.
Police tape was used to block access to Berg Park's north trails. Pieces of the tape could still be seen, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after the City of Farmington reopened the trails. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Animas River is pictured, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the Berg Bridge in Farmington.
The Animas River is pictured, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the Berg Bridge in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Animas River is still running high, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, but Farmington has reopened the river trails.
The Animas River is still running high, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, but Farmington has reopened the river trails. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Animas River runs by the Berg Park trail, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington.
The Animas River runs by the Berg Park trail, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Signs of the Animas River flooding remain, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, on the Berg Park trail in Farmington.
Signs of the Animas River flooding remain, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, on the Berg Park trail in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Flood waters remain pooled, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, alongside the Berg Park trail in Farmington.
Flood waters remain pooled, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, alongside the Berg Park trail in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Canada geese stand on the Animas River shore, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park.
Canada geese stand on the Animas River shore, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Berg Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Several hints of the trail closures remain even though the barricades have been removed. Bits of police tape that were used to block access to Berg Bridge still hang on the edge of the bridge.

    The river may have receded from the trails, but it left behind traces that could still be noticed on June 18.

    Mud covered vegetation and water pooled in low lying areas near the trail. Waves from the Animas River crashed against the shoreline just feet from the trail in some places and sandbags remained stacked along All Veterans Memorial Plaza.

    The City of Farmington issued a press release on June 18 stating that it will take time before trails are “brought back to pristine condition.”

    The press release states mud, standing water and debris will be present on the trails.

    The press release reiterated the need for caution near the rivers, which Farmington anticipates will continue to flow swiftly and at elevated levels. The city also warns that people should stay away from the edge of the riverbanks, which are inundated with water and could give way under foot.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

