Buy Photo Sammy Lopez poses for a portrait, Thursday, May 27, 2015, at the Daily Times office in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria — The Daily Times)

SANTA FE — Veteran newspaper publisher Sammy Lopez has been appointed executive director of the New Mexico Press Association.

Lopez was most recently publisher of the Farmington Daily Times. He has also been the publisher at newspapers in Las Cruces, Carlsbad and Deming and also served as a group manager for World West for eight newspapers in three states. He served in an executive role for Civitas Media, where he managed six daily newspapers and two weeklies.

Lopez was inducted into the press association's Hall of Fame in 2010 and was a member of the Foundation for Open Government board of directors. In 2008, he received the Dixon First Amendment Award from the organization.

Early in his career he worked for The Santa Fe New Mexican as a photographer in 1974. He also worked as business manager of the Taos News.

Founded in 1901, the New Mexico Press Association seeks to improve the quality of member newspapers, encourage high journalistic standards, promote journalism education and protect First Amendment rights of its members.

