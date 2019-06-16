FARMINGTON — San Juan County Commission will discuss nominating a person to fill a vacant state senate seat during a special meeting at 4 p.m. June 17 at the county administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

The seat became vacant when Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, died in late May. The county has been accepting applications from people who live in the district and are interested in being the next senator.

The county closed its application process on June 14.

The district includes portions of San Juan and McKinley counties. Both counties will nominate a person to fill the empty seat, however Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has the ultimate say in who serves as the newest state senator.

McKinley County Commission is also meeting June 17 to discuss a nominee for the position.

College board to discuss president’s contract

The San Juan College Board will have a closed session during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 20 to evaluate President Toni Pendergrass’s performance and discuss her employment contract. Following the closed session, the board could vote on renewing Pendergrass’ contract.

Pendergrass has served as the San Juan College president since 2012.

Special meeting focuses on electric vehicles

The Farmington Public Utility Commission will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. June 20 to discuss an electric vehicle charging station project.

The commission makes recommendations to the Farmington City Council on matters related to Farmington Electric Utility System as well as the water and wastewater systems in the city. It will meet at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

