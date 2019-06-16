PHOTOS: Funeral held for Navajo Code Talker, state Sen. John Pinto
The casket of Navajo Code Talker and state Sen. John Pinto is taken out from Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 30 in Gallup.
Karen Arviso holds the flag presented to her father, state Sen. John Pinto, after his funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Arviso is the youngest of Pinto's four daughters.
A veteran salutes the casket of state Sen. John Pinto after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup .
Family members of state Sen. John Pinto watch U.S. Marine Corps members prepare to fold a flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
A member of the U.S Marine Corps plays taps after the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
Bishop James S. Wall leads the casket of state Sen. John Pinto from the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup on May 30.
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps complete folding a United States flag to present to the family of state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup.
State Sen. John Pinto's youngest daughter, Karen Arviso, center, receives her father's flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
People wait to enter Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup.
    FARMINGTON — San Juan County Commission will discuss nominating a person to fill a vacant state senate seat during a special meeting at 4 p.m. June 17 at the county administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

    The seat became vacant when Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, died in late May. The county has been accepting applications from people who live in the district and are interested in being the next senator.

    The county closed its application process on June 14.

    The district includes portions of San Juan and McKinley counties. Both counties will nominate a person to fill the empty seat, however Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has the ultimate say in who serves as the newest state senator.

    Remembering: 'He taught us to never give up': Family, friends remember state Sen. John Pinto

    McKinley County Commission is also meeting June 17 to discuss a nominee for the position.

    College board to discuss president’s contract

    The San Juan College Board will have a closed session during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 20 to evaluate President Toni Pendergrass’s performance and discuss her employment contract. Following the closed session, the board could vote on renewing Pendergrass’ contract.

    Pendergrass has served as the San Juan College president since 2012.

    Special meeting focuses on electric vehicles

    The Farmington Public Utility Commission will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. June 20 to discuss an electric vehicle charging station project.

    The commission makes recommendations to the Farmington City Council on matters related to Farmington Electric Utility System as well as the water and wastewater systems in the city. It will meet at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

