FARMINGTON – Police shut down traffic on E. 20th Street between N. Chaco Avenue and Butler Avenue Saturday evening so they could detonate what they called “a suspicious item.”

At 9:50 p.m. an officer yelled, “Fire in the hole!” three times before a small explosion was heard. Police then studied and recorded the scene.

"The suspicious item did not contain explosives. The bomb unit is still investigating it," department spokesperson Georgette Allen said Saturday night.

Traffic was flowing again eastbound soon after the detonation.

Law enforcement officers check the site of a controlled detonation of a suspicious package at 9:50 p.m. June 15 at the intersection of Butler Avenue and E. 20th Street.

Farmington police diverted westbound traffic on E. 20th Street near Butler Avenue in Farmington on June 15 so a suspicious package could be detonated near the intersection. Here an officer stands by while another retrieves a camera from her patrol car to record the detonation scene.

