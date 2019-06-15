Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Police detonate 'suspicious item' on E. 20th Street
Police shut down traffic on E. 20th Street Saturday evening so they could detonate what they called “a suspicious item.”
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Police detonate 'suspicious item' on E. 20th Street
John R. Moses, Farmington Daily Times
Published 11:44 p.m. MT June 15, 2019
CLOSE
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK
Wochit
FARMINGTON – Police shut down traffic on E. 20th Street between N. Chaco Avenue and Butler Avenue Saturday evening so they could detonate what they called “a suspicious item.”
At 9:50 p.m. an officer yelled, “Fire in the hole!” three times before a small explosion was heard. Police then studied and recorded the scene.
"The suspicious item did not contain explosives. The bomb unit is still investigating it," department spokesperson Georgette Allen said Saturday night.
Traffic was flowing again eastbound soon after the detonation.
Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e
Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/06/15/farmington-police-detonate-suspicious-item-20th-street-butler-avenue/1470495001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.