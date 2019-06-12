CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON – Farmington police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Shiprock man whose body was pulled from the Animas River on June 11. Authorities they were called at 5:49 p.m. when a family saw a man floating in the fast-moving waters near Boyd Park.

Police on June 12 identified the man as David Lee, 51, of Shiprock.

“Farmington and San Juan County fire departments, Farmington police and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office worked to locate Lee,” city spokesperson Georgette Allen said in a June 12 press release.

Allen told the Daily Times via email that Lee was located and recovered by city and county fire personnel in the river near Kirtland during the intense multi-agency search effort.

“Fire personnel were able to pull him from the river near CR 6255,” the city's release stated.

Lee was pronounced dead at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Allen said she had no further details to release and said the case is in the hands of investigators.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Note: This story was modified to add that both city and county firefighters participated in the recovery of Shiprock resident David Lee from the Animas River.

This is the place near Kirtland where first responders recovered the body of Shiprock resident David Lee, 51, on June 11 after a family reported seeing a man floating in the Animas River in the area of Boyd Park in Farmington. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2019/06/12/shiprock-man-david-lee-found-animas-river-pronounced-dead-hospital/1439563001/