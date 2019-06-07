CLOSE

Buy Photo Jose Villarreal plays guitar for Mad Dog 20/20 while Doug Hodges plays the drums, Friday, June 7, 2019, during TGIF at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The first TGIF of the season got off to a slow start on June 7, but people began trickling in as the band, Mad Dog 20/20, began playing.

Part of the reason for the slow start may have been the new location.

In the past, the annual summer lunchtime concert series has been at Orchard Park at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Main Street. This year that location changed. The event is now happening at the Farmington Civic Center, a short distance from the old venue.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs spokeswoman Christa Chapman said the venue was moved because the city anticipated Complete Streets construction would begin this year. Complete Streets is a project aimed at making the downtown more pedestrian friendly. It will include reducing the number of lanes on Main Street and expanding the sidewalks.

Buy Photo Robert Stallings plays bass for Mad Dog 20/20, Friday, June 7, 2019, during TGIF at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

“Because we have a new layout, we decided to move it up here,” Chapman said, referencing the Civic Center's recent remodel.

While construction was initially scheduled for this year, it has been delayed. However, the parks department chose to keep TGIF at the Civic Center.

Chapman said TGIF will remain at the Civic Center throughout the summer and the city will decide after the season whether to keep the event at the Civic Center or return it to Orchard Park.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday. It includes live music and catering provided by Dickeys Barbecue Pit.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo Juan Leon serves food, Friday, June 7, 2019, for Dickeys Barbecue Pit during TGIF at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

